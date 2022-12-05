Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander TrailTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in VirginiaTravel MavenNellysford, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Related
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
cbs19news
Incident at The Shops at Stonefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
Hanover Sheriff’s Office looking for fugitive wanted for assault on law enforcement
According to police, Luis Axel Moreno Ramos is wanted for two counts of assault on law enforcement, felony eluding police, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and improper display of registration.
Student assaulted by adult man at private Catholic school in Powhatan County
An investigation is currently underway after an adult man reportedly assaulted an underage female student at a private Catholic school in Powhatan.
cbs19news
UVA shares gratitude to donors' families
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA School of Medicine hosted a night of gratitude to pay their respect to families of people who donated their bodies to science. Many families had no idea where the bodies of their loved ones went until this event…. A few families spoke about their...
cbs19news
Reviewing voter info updating system ahead of transition
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ahead of a transition to a new voter registration system, Virginia is reviewing the process by which it updates voter information to ensure accurate voter rolls. The Virginia Department of Elections is undertaking a review of its list maintenance processes and procedures. According to a...
WJLA
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
cbs19news
Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
cbs19news
Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi, the chair of the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, to talk about YPN's services, resources and activities. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Magic on the Mall.
Woman's body discovered outside Hanover church
Andrea Thompson-Lambert, 56, of Richmond, was found dead Wednesday afternoon outside Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Pleasant Grove Road in Mechanicsville.
cardinalnews.org
The Democratic vote in rural Virginia is concentrated in just a few places
They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. Much of today’s column will be pictures, so today you’ll get a lot of words, but many of them will be metaphorical, not literal. The occasion is some nifty number-crunching from the Virginia Public Access Project, the nonprofit that...
cbs19news
UVA researchers' discovery may help prevent harmful drug interactions
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have made a discovery that may help prevent harmful drug interactions. According to a release, the finding could speed up the drug-development process as well. Until now, scientists had assumed that a protein in the blood...
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
cbs19news
Lights of Love at UVA hospital
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Lights of Love tree lighting event was held Wednesday evening at the University of Virginia Health System. This event helps support programs UVA Hospital Auxiliary has to support patients such as pet and music therapy. Fundraisers like this play a large role in its...
cbs19news
GCTEC received national accreditation for HVAC
STANARDSVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Technical Educational Center received accreditation for its HVAC program. The accreditation comes from HVAC Excellence, a national service that ensures that the program meets national standards. What this means is that students in Greene County who go through the HVAC program and...
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative religious group because of its views on abortion, LGBTQ issues
RICHMOND, Virginia — A restaurant in Virginia finds itself in caught the nation’s culture conflict after it canceled an event scheduled by a conservative religious group because of the organizations views on abortion and LGBTQ people. In a post on Facebook, the owners of Metzger Bar and Butchery...
Comments / 0