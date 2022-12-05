ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
cbs19news

Incident at The Shops at Stonefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 12:30 PM officers with the Albemarle County Police Department were dispatched to the Shops at Stonefield for an assault in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim. After further investigation, it was found that several individuals were stealing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA shares gratitude to donors' families

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA School of Medicine hosted a night of gratitude to pay their respect to families of people who donated their bodies to science. Many families had no idea where the bodies of their loved ones went until this event…. A few families spoke about their...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Reviewing voter info updating system ahead of transition

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ahead of a transition to a new voter registration system, Virginia is reviewing the process by which it updates voter information to ensure accurate voter rolls. The Virginia Department of Elections is undertaking a review of its list maintenance processes and procedures. According to a...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks for help to find wanted man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted man following a pursuit in Staunton. According to a release, deputies attempted to stop a U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1:10 a.m. Thursday. The...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi, the chair of the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, to talk about YPN's services, resources and activities. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on Magic on the Mall.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA researchers' discovery may help prevent harmful drug interactions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have made a discovery that may help prevent harmful drug interactions. According to a release, the finding could speed up the drug-development process as well. Until now, scientists had assumed that a protein in the blood...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Lights of Love at UVA hospital

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Lights of Love tree lighting event was held Wednesday evening at the University of Virginia Health System. This event helps support programs UVA Hospital Auxiliary has to support patients such as pet and music therapy. Fundraisers like this play a large role in its...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

GCTEC received national accreditation for HVAC

STANARDSVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Technical Educational Center received accreditation for its HVAC program. The accreditation comes from HVAC Excellence, a national service that ensures that the program meets national standards. What this means is that students in Greene County who go through the HVAC program and...
GREENE COUNTY, VA

