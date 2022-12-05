Paddy Pimblett is aware of the criticism following his unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon and he’s responded. Pimblett and Gordon shared the Octagon inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout went the distance and Pimblett earned scores of 29-28 from all three judges at Octagon side. The general consensus is that the judges got this one wrong. Of the 24 media members who sent in their score totals to MMADecisions.com, only one had Pimblett winning the fight.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO