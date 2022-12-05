CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - The Wyoming Cowboys were clicking on all cylinders in a 92-65 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The Pokes held the Bulldogs scoreless for six minutes in the first half and shot 56 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes on their way to the second-straight win in the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming had 20 assists on the night for the second most this season. The Pokes had assists on 20-of-29 baskets on the night.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO