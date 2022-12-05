Read full article on original website
Central Wrestling begins season with strong showing at Charlie Lake Tournament
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wrestling season in Wyoming has just begun, but Central’s performance suggested they may already be in midseason form. The Indians had seven wrestlers with a first place finish in their weight class, and claimed the fourth spot. This ranking was the best among the Wyoming attendees.
The chemistry runs deep for Burns Girls Basketball, and they plan on using it to their advantage in 2A
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Lady Broncs have a change of scenery this year as they moved from 3A to 2A competition. They will return several experienced players, and one of the biggest keys for them is that several of these girls have played together since even before high school.
Cowboys Down Louisiana Tech in Dominating Fashion, 92-65
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Press Release) - The Wyoming Cowboys were clicking on all cylinders in a 92-65 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The Pokes held the Bulldogs scoreless for six minutes in the first half and shot 56 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes on their way to the second-straight win in the Arena-Auditorium. Wyoming had 20 assists on the night for the second most this season. The Pokes had assists on 20-of-29 baskets on the night.
Douglas dominates, Burns and Pine Bluffs see mixed results from Burns Winter Classic Day 2
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Douglas’ boys and girls teams went a combined 4-0 Friday in the Burns Winter Classic, as they both convincingly validated their respective 3A #1 rankings. The boys defeated 2A’s top ranked Pine Bluffs 65-56 and 1A #5 Southeast 72-41; the girls throttled the Lady Hornets 61-8 and the Lady Cyclones 56-33. It wasn’t all bad for the Pine Bluffs boys though; they responded in their second game of the day with a 66-36 beatdown of 3A Newcastle. The girls did not find the same success, dropping their other game 60-31 against the third ranked Lady Dogies.
The Capitol is lit up for the season with the holiday spirit- pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.” As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to model Wyoming’s affordable housing template to fix its housing shortage.
