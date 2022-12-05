ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse

By Andrew Hensel
The Center Square
The Center Square
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbkjY_0jYPRe1a00
Illinois state Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago BlueRoomStream

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear.

House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.

State Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago, introduced the measure last week.

"This bill hopes to address the lack of hygiene products available for those in the department of corrections care who lack the financial means to purchase these basic necessities," Villanueva said.

A spokesperson for the the Illinois Department of Corrections said the department "is committed to ensuring that individuals in custody receive certain core hygiene items and necessities including underwear and menstrual products."

"The Department currently provides underwear and menstrual products free of charge," the spokesperson told The Center Square. "House Bill 4218 will codify the Department’s current policy regarding these items and therefore will have no additional cost."

IDOC didn't immediately provide an estimated taxpayer cost when reached Monday.

There was some discussion in the senate about why the state needs this legislation given the items are already being provided.

"I think I heard you say this will codify something that is already being done, so why do we need it in statute," said state Sen. Terry Bryant, R-Murphysboro.

Villanueva explained why she was moving forward with the bill.

"Departments in the state of Illinois tend to change depending on the leadership," Villanueva said. "We just want to make sure that this practice is in statute and protects the basic dignity of people who menstruate."

The measure can now be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. In August of 2021, Pritzker signed similar legislation that made menstrual products available for free at homeless shelters, public universities, and community colleges throughout Illinois.

Greg Bishop contributed to this report.

Comments / 30

Mandy Leigh
5d ago

good! that's ridiculous u have to pay anyways! 😒 wow.. I thought they already did! wtf!!!! what are u supposed to do if you don't have money bleed all over everything and potentially get others sick!!!! this should be in every state! wow.. I'm pretty shocked and disgusted this just happened....

Reply
7
Fallon
5d ago

well why can't the females who are not incarcerated get their for free they aren't cheap

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Center Square

Hearings set for bill to ban certain guns in Illinois

(The Center Square) – Contentious debate is expected during Illinois legislative hearings over a proposed gun and magazine ban. House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would redefine dozens of different types of rifles, pistols and shotguns as “assault weapons.” If approved, anyone who owns them would have 300 days to register them with state police. All future sales would be prohibited.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

A look at new Illinois laws going into effect in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Gov. Pritzker signs unemployment insurance agreement

CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J-B Pritzker has signed legislation tackling a loan to the state’s unemployment trust fund into law. Pritzker says the $1.8 billion deal will pay off a federal loan Illinois had to take out when so many people were claiming unemployment benefits during the pandemic, and sets the fund on a path to fiscal stability.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures

(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases the length of restraining orders and sets up age restrictions for applying for a Firearm Owner's Identification card. The measure would...
ILLINOIS STATE
947wls.com

Gov. Pritzker open to allowing marijuana delivery in Illinois

You may soon not even have to leave your home to get your high…. On Wednesday, when Governor J.B. Pritzker opened Illinois’ first “social equity” dispensary in the state, the governor said, “I think that as long as it is regulated, as long as we make sure that the person who is ordering it gets it, and that they’re legally allowed to, then it would seem to me like the same as somebody coming into a store.”
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Witness slips stack up as Illinois House committee set to debate more gun restrictions Monday

(The Center Square) – Efforts in Illinois to ban semi-automatic weapons and certain magazines, and restrict who can buy guns to 21 and older, could come sooner than expected. Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he supports banning certain weapons and magazines. He expects state Rep. Bob Morgan’s bill, which also would ban magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds, will be passed within the next six months. “It’s important...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker speaks on proposed assault weapons ban, SAFE-T Act changes

CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker is making his first public remarks on one measure just signed in to law by him, and on one just introduced. On Tuesday, Pritzker signed into law changes in the “cashless bail” provisions of the state’s SAFE-T Act — a measure he opted to sign quickly prior to the January 1 effective date, instead of having any sort of signing ceremony.
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

State Rep. Keith Sommer officially submits resignation, creating opening for remainder of 102nd General Assembly

(25 News Now) - 88th District State Rep. Keith Sommer submitted his resignation December 1 from the Illinois House of Representatives. Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Jim Rule says this creates an opening for the remainder of the 102nd General Assembly in Illinois - including the lame duck session that runs from around January 4-10.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Search warrant policy changes; higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year

Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act. The state's motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state's minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45

(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL," Duane Northrup, Champaign County coroner said in an email to The Center Square. “He died from natural causes under a...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says

SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Gun rights groups plan lawsuits if Illinois lawmakers pass new restrictions

(The Center Square) – As lawmakers contemplate a proposal to outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more, the governor is bracing for expected lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on banning the sale of certain types of guns like AR-15 rifles. A measure doing that was filed last week. State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, filed House Bill 5855 that would ban future sales of semi-automatic...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
29K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy