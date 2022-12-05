ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Scorebook Live

Florida Football Class 1M State Championship Preview

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The time has come for the first state championship game in the Sunshine State to take place at Gene Cox Stadium on Thursday night.  Chaminade-Madonna Lions (12-0) will take on the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders (12-1) in the Class 1M state championship game and this ...
CLEARWATER, FL
Scorebook Live

Mike Williams steps down as head coach at Wharton

TAMPA, Fla.- Another former NFL player-turned-head coach will be leaving the high school ranks of coaching.  Mike Williams confirmed with SBLive Sports Florida Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the head coach at Wharton High School. The former Plant High School star leaves with an ...
TAMPA, FL
cdspatriotpress.org

CDS Welcomes New Athletic Director

This year CDS has a new athletic director, Mr. Chamberlin. I sat down with him for an interview on the 1st to see his goals, his sports life, and much more. Mr. Chamberlin is from San Antonio, Texas, and worked at a private school similar to CDS that went from pre-k to senior year, called Saint Mary’s Hall. Mr. Chamberlain worked at Saint Mary’s Hall for 11 years as the varsity basketball coach, then head Athletic Director for the past four years. He has two boys one in first grade and the other in fourth who both attend CDS.
TAMPA, FL
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

New Restaurants Coming To Tampa

There are some new restaurants coming to Tampa in 2023. That’s So Tampa put together a list of some of the restaurants coming to Downtown areas next year. Champa Bay has a lot to look forward to in 2023. We found a list of new bougie and casual restaurants coming to Water Street next year. A lot of these places will be open on Water Street in Tampa, which has already become a foodie’s paradise here in Tampa. These upcoming restaurants will make a great date night spot or celebration location. Make sure you have these 5 restaurants on your radar next year.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Tropicana Field proposals unveiled

The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights

Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
police1.com

Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?

Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
TAMPA, FL

