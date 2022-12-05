Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Chaminade-Madonna makes it look easy, cruises by CCC in Florida Class 1M state title game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- On a clear, brisk, 69-degree night at Gene Cox Stadium, Chaminade-Madonna made the case be known: They're coming for a national championship in Las Vegas. If there was any doubts about the Lions' greatness, they shut those down on Thursday night. Chaminade-Madonna ...
2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh
Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
Florida Football Class 1M State Championship Preview
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- The time has come for the first state championship game in the Sunshine State to take place at Gene Cox Stadium on Thursday night. Chaminade-Madonna Lions (12-0) will take on the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders (12-1) in the Class 1M state championship game and this ...
Mike Williams steps down as head coach at Wharton
TAMPA, Fla.- Another former NFL player-turned-head coach will be leaving the high school ranks of coaching. Mike Williams confirmed with SBLive Sports Florida Wednesday morning that he has stepped down as the head coach at Wharton High School. The former Plant High School star leaves with an ...
Mike Alstott steps down as Northside Christian head coach
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer great most know as ‘The A-Train’ will no longer be leading a high school football program heading into 2023. Mike Alstott announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he was stepping down as Northside Christian’s head football coach. ...
fox13news.com
Eight-year-old Tampa basketball phenom builds brand on and off the court
TAMPA, Fla. - You will always find Kadesh Rushing on a basketball court practicing the game he loves. And Kadesh's love for the game started early. "When I was in pull-up diapers," Kadesh said. But it was when Kadesh was six years old when he raised some eyebrows by scoring...
cdspatriotpress.org
CDS Welcomes New Athletic Director
This year CDS has a new athletic director, Mr. Chamberlin. I sat down with him for an interview on the 1st to see his goals, his sports life, and much more. Mr. Chamberlin is from San Antonio, Texas, and worked at a private school similar to CDS that went from pre-k to senior year, called Saint Mary’s Hall. Mr. Chamberlain worked at Saint Mary’s Hall for 11 years as the varsity basketball coach, then head Athletic Director for the past four years. He has two boys one in first grade and the other in fourth who both attend CDS.
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
995qyk.com
New Restaurants Coming To Tampa
There are some new restaurants coming to Tampa in 2023. That’s So Tampa put together a list of some of the restaurants coming to Downtown areas next year. Champa Bay has a lot to look forward to in 2023. We found a list of new bougie and casual restaurants coming to Water Street next year. A lot of these places will be open on Water Street in Tampa, which has already become a foodie’s paradise here in Tampa. These upcoming restaurants will make a great date night spot or celebration location. Make sure you have these 5 restaurants on your radar next year.
NewsNation: "Intrusions" at Duke Energy Sub-Stations in Florida
Six "Intrusion Events," Including Zephyrhills and Clearwater
Documents ask for charges dropped against former Buc Antonio Brown
New documents show the woman who initially accused former Buccaneer wide receiver Antonio Brown of domestic violence now wants the charges against him to be dropped.
Golf Digest
Pelican Golf Club, host of The Match: Everything you need to know about the course
If, while watching the latest edition of Capital One’s The Match on Saturday, you’re noticing some similarities between the host layout—Pelican Golf Club—and Augusta National, you’re likely not alone. As darkness sets in Belleair, Fla. on Dec. 10, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take...
usf.edu
A Florida panther is killed in Hillsborough for the first time in decades
An endangered Florida panther has been killed on a roadway in southeast Hillsborough County for the first time since 2003. Many of the other animals are being pushed out of their territory by onrushing development. The body of the 2-year-old male panther was found Dec. 1 along Keysville Road, near...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Streets of Food on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Breeze Airways to add flights to 2 new Florida locations from MacArthur Airport
The low-cost carrier will add flights to Jacksonville and Tampa starting in May and August.
Two New Fresh Kitchen Outposts Coming to Tampa Region
In addition to its Lakeland restaurant that’s opening early 2023, the homegrown quick-service healthy eatery filed a plan review with the city of Tampa for another location on Dec 6.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tropicana Field proposals unveiled
The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
995qyk.com
Northbound Lanes Of Howard Frankland Closing For Two Nights
Heads up travelers! The Florida Department of Transportation is planning two nights of road closures on the northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland next week. This may affect those travelling from Southern Pinellas County. If Florida weather allows, the FDOT will close northbound lanes overnight from 11 p.m. to 6...
police1.com
Was the Tampa chief just exercising the privilege of professional courtesy?
Whether you are a rookie or a chief, be a good citizen and take the ticket — There are two ethical questions facing every law enforcement officer. The first is whether to take that free cup of coffee. The second is whether to give a pass to a fellow police officer they just stopped for a traffic violation.
