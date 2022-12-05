Read full article on original website
WNYT
Albany man faces drug, weapons charges
An Albany man is facing felony drug and weapons charges. Marshal Ayers was found Saturday evening with an illegal gun – stolen from North Carolina – says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they also found four grams of MDMA, and that Ayers already has multiple...
WNYT
Police investigating Halfmoon assault
The Saratoga County sheriff’s office is looking for anyone who might have information about an assault that happened Friday in Halfmoon. Deputies tell us that a woman was driving on lower Newton Road, just west of Button Road when she was flagged down by a pedestrian. They say that...
WNYT
Man sentenced in Albany teen’s shooting death
A family is sharing its pain as a man is sentenced to 20 years to life for killing an Albany teen. 18-year-old Chyna Forney was shot and killed in May 2021. Police say 20-year-old Jahmere Manning was shooting at another man, when Forney was hit. We spoke to Chyna’s family...
WNYT
Man faces unlawful trespassing charges
State police have arrested a Pittsfield man for trespassing on a property, and they say it’s not the first time. Police say 23-year-old Joshua Reed trespassed on a property on holiday drive in the town of Rutland last night around 7 p.m.
WNYT
Coeymans dad accused of violating restraining order, strangling mom, taking baby
A Coeymans man is under arrest after allegedly violating a restraining order. Thomas Baffuto, 28, entered a Ravena home and got into an argument with the mother of his two children, say police. There is an order of protection for them against him. After the argument, Baffuto tried to strangle...
WNYT
Georgia man arrested after large fight in Albany
Albany police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Sunday morning on Ontario Street. About 50 to 60 people were in the middle of the roadway around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Ontario Street in Albany, say police. Luis Romero from Georgia pulled out a handgun...
Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say
A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
WNYT
Coeymans man arrested for crashing into building
A man was arrested for driving with a blood alcohol content level more than two times the legal limit this morning. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office told us that 19 year old Sean Campbell Jr. from Coeymans crashed into a home at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park. Deputies...
WNYT
Judge blasts killer convicted in death of Albany teenager
An Albany County judge had strong words for a convicted killer Friday, as he sent him away for 20 years to life in prison. Jahmere Manning was sentenced for shooting and killing an Albany teenager on May 3, 2021. He pled guilty in October to Forney’s murder. Forney, 18,...
WNYT
Ballston Spa duo charged with animal abuse
Two people are under arrest on animal abuse charges. Rebecca Been, 31, and Justin Condon, 28 – both of Ballston Spa – were arrested after a yellow lab was turned into the Saratoga County Animal Shelter on Dec. 3, say the sheriff’s office. The animal was extremely...
22-Year-Old From Capital Region Accused Of Rape
A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County. …
WNYT
Police investigate shots fired in Albany
Albany police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the city. It happened in the area of Madison and Ontario. The street was closed during the investigation, but the scene has been cleared and the road re-opened. Police tell us that no one was hurt.
WNYT
Man faces vehicular manslaughter charges
A Fort Plain man is facing vehicular manslaughter tonight, in a deadly crash from over the summer. Brian Christman, the driver faces vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.
Albany man arrested, accused of rape
An Albany man has been arrested for allegedly raping a victim in Clifton Park on Thursday.
Queensbury man assaults victim, flees the scene
A Queensbury man assaulted a victim during a dispute and fled the scene before police arrived.
Robbers Hit 2 Banks In Albany, Police Seeking Tips
Police are asking for tips after robbers hit two different banks in the region on Friday, Dec. 9. Albany Police were first called at around 9:20 a.m. with reports of a robbery at the SEFCU located on Clinton Avenue. Employees told police that a man had approached the counter, passed...
WNYT
Troy teen accused of having illegal gun
Troy police say they’ve taken an illegal gun off the streets, and now a teenager is facing charges. Police spotted a car on 7th Avenue Thursday night that was reported stolen. When they tried to pull the car over, the driver took off and crashed. Aaron Edmunds, 18, was...
WNYT
FBI investigators at Natural Bridge State Park
We’re working to learn more about why the FBI was investigating in North Adams ahead of the weekend. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, investigators were searching Friday near Natural Bridge State Park. The paper says North Adams’ police chief told them city police were not...
Saugerties police arrest man after Stewart’s incident
Police arrested Sifu Sitayotin Jai, 61 on December 9. Jai was allegedly involved in an incident at a local Stewarts in Saugerties where he was harassing customers while drinking out of an open container.
Albany Police probe robbery at Clinton Avenue SEFCU
The Albany Police Department has launched an investigation after the SEFCU on Clinton Avenue was robbed Friday morning.
