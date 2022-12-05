Read full article on original website
Aussie Deals: 280 Bucks Off a Console, Superb Prices on COD, Crisis Core, Switch OLEDs and More!
Welcome to the 12th of the 12th, a day of numerically pleasing things. I do, of course, mean slashed RRPs, And what better case in point than the heavily reduced Atari VCS All In One. It's a ludicrously priced (and reportedly easy to alter) console reduced to a far more realistic price point. That deal and many more await you below!
The Great Lodge - Lore Scroll 1-U - On Gjallarhorn
Atreus will pick up this scroll automatically during a cutscene while in Asgard. ...yes, really, that's all the Lore to find in Asgard, and it's done during a cutscene!
Super Mario Fan Remake Featuring Chris Pratt is an Exceptionally Designed Title
All the fans are hyped for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with Chris Pratt playing the role of our favourite plumber, skepticism is at an all-time high. One fan took the fandom to the next level, as they have manage to create an ultra-realistic version of Super Mario, featuring none other than Chris Pratt.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
How to Start With a Late-Game Witcher 3 Save
This page covers how to start playing The Witcher 3 next-gen update using an existing late-game save or skipping ahead to a mid-game starting point or New Game + without gridning through the early hours of the main story. Import a Save File. The easiest way to jump back into...
Backpacker Markel
Pokemon: Mabosstiff (Lv. 37), Vaporeon (Lv. 37), Weavile (Lv. 37) Located southeast of the North Province (Area Three) Pokemon Center near a cliffside.
13 Old Friends
Old Friends is the thirteenth level in Evil West. Jesse heads off in search of Chester Morgan's hideout, hoping to interrogate him about the details of Felicity's plan. Old Friends contains the following Collectibles: 4 Notes, 1 Unique Chests, and 24 Bucks Pickups. Check out our full walkthrough for Old...
Jordi the Poke Maniac
Pokemon: Larvesta (Lv. 45), Eelektrik (Lv. 45) Located west of the Team Star Fairy base next to a cliff.
Chaos Island - Blue Emerald
The blue chaos emerald can be found to the west of the map. It's just west of the silver chaos emerald vault. When you're ready, head that way and use the rail system west of the southern volcano. When you reach the vault, interact with it. If you have 7 keys, Sonic will unlock the emerald and add it to your collection.
Lake of Nine - Buried Treasure 1 - Vikings Gift
The Viking's Gift Buried Treasure is located in the Eastern part of the Lake of Nine, but you'll have to find its Treasure Map in the Raider Fort first. The Buried Treasure will be at the feet of the two giant doors, close to the Raider Hideout cave entrance and where an Odin's Raven is located.
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
How to Make All Miracle Tool Enchantments
Disney Dreamlight Valley's Missions in Uncharted Space Update brings several new Miracle and Even More Miraculous Elixirs that can be drunk to temporarily enchant and upgrade your Royal Tools with special effects that increase yield, instant growing times, and much more. This miracle enchantment guide details all the ingredients needed to craft these special potions and the different effects they offer.
The Derelict Outpost - Lore 2 - An Accursed Name
This Lore Marker is found at the end of The Derelict Outpost level. If you've yet to discover the outpost, travel to the end of the trail that branches southwest from the Lake of Nine.
Every Reveal from The Game Awards 2022 in 9 Minutes
From first looks at Death Stranding 2 and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to release date announcements for Final Fantasy XVI and Street Fighter 6, The Games Awards 2022 did not disappoint! Here's everything that they showed during this year's awards show.
Walkthrough - Main Missions
To beat Charles, you'll need to complete a set of key tasks, including finding three eggs guarded by bloodthirsty cultists and creating a trap to catch Charles off-guard. Below, you'll find links to all six of these key missions, with each guide including details on where to find the quest-giver, how to complete the task and how likely it is that Charles will interrupt your attempt.
Where to Watch Every Grinch Movie Online in 2022
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying classic Christmas movies right now. And is there anything more classic than Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas? If you're wondering where to watch any of the iterations of the Grinch movies online in 2022, we've got you covered with details below.
Light in The Dark
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Light in The Dark side mission, including how to find the quest giver and complete the objective. This is a side mission. It's optional and will reward you with a large helping of scrap you can use to upgrade your train. If you're looking for other side missions, check out our side mission hub. For those hoping to progress the main story of Choo Choo Charles, you can instead head to our main mission hub for help completing each of the game's key missions.
Lower Wildwoods - Lore 1 - Winter-Man
This Rune Read is found as you follow Atreus to the ruined temple during God of War Ragnarok's opening quest, Surviving Fimbulwinter. Just after sliding down the zipline and fighting off some enemies, slip through the small, bramble-covered gap and you'll encounter your first Hel-Raider Scout. Defeat them and the Rune Read will be to the right of the icy cliff you have to climb up.
All Festive Duties
From catching festive fish, building a Snowman, and wrapping Christmas gifts for your village characters, our Festive Duties guide will help you complete all five unique duty quests, as well as detail all the unique holiday rewards that are available to unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley. How to Complete All...
Across the Realms - Nordic Gourd
From the rainbow campfire where you found the recipe book, head back East to the top of the cliff, and you should spot a yellow heart painted on the wall to your left. Head in that general direction, and you'll find the Nordic Gourd pinging yellow in the snow.
