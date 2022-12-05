Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen, 36, embraced her bare baby bump on a casual grocery run with husband John Legend, 43, before Thanksgiving. The longtime couple were joined by their adorable kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Los Angeles. The Cravings author had no qualms showing off her growing bump as she expects Luna and Miles’ baby sibling as she sported a white Versace shirt with a black logo and leggings. The model and personality also stayed low key in a black textured baseball cap and sunglasses, keeping her hair pulled back.
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, […]
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
Chrissy Teigen looks ready to pop! The model, 37, shared a snap to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 6, holding her bare baby bump while taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom. By the looks of her swollen belly, she and husband John Legend could be parents-of-three any day now!Teigen looked effortlessly chic in a sports bra, jean button-up shirt and her hair up in a top knot as she held her burgeoning stomach.GLOWING CHRISSY TEIGEN STEPS OUT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE ANNOUNCING SHE'S PREGNANT WITH RAINBOW BABYThe Cravings author and The Voice coach, who also share children Luna,...
Family of five! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder may keep their relationship private but have shared many sweet moments with their children over the years. The couple met in 2000 on the set of The Mexican, tying the knot two years later in New Mexico. In 2004, the actress gave birth to twins, daughter Hazel […]
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
The look of love! Some of Hollywood’s hottest couples took over the 2022 People’s Choice Awards red carpet — and made fans do a double take. Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) were just one of the dynamic duos that sizzled as they stepped out in Santa Monica, California, to […]
Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna and son Miles enjoyed some quality time with their mother over the weekend Chrissy Teigen's children are looking after their pregnant mother. The model and cookbook author, 36, shared images of a cosy family weekend Sunday, showing 6½-year-old daughter Luna Simone snuggled up close and seemingly ready to plant a kiss on her bare baby bump. Another image also featured Teigen's bare bump, as well as her son Miles Theodore, 4½, sitting close by with one arm on her leg as they watched a movie...
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 36, shared a sweet snapshot of her growing baby bump via her Instagram Story on Nov. 27, and we can’t get over the cuteness! “Future footballer comin [sic] at ya!”, the blonde bombshell captioned the post alongside her beau, Tom Pelphrey, 40. For the photo, Kaley rocked a casual look featuring black leggings and a blue New York Giants jersey with the number 30 on it. The Big Bang Theory actress opted out of wearing makeup and tied her blonde tresses up in a messy bun for the evening at home.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's social media interactions never fail to delight fans.
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, were seen Christmas tree shopping with her child Emme, 14, their twin brother Max, also 14, along with his daughter Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10! The couple settled on a Balsam tree that the kids appeared to pick, which was seen loaded on top of a white Cadillac SUV in Santa Monica on Saturday, Dec. 3. This Christmas marks their first as a married couple, just four months after tying the knot in Vegas followed by a celebration outside of Savannah, Georgia with their friends in August.
Blake Lively is getting into the holiday spirit with some festive pajamas that show off her baby bump. The actor, who confirmed her pregnancy in September, just stepped out in style for a trip on the Polar Express with her family, and she rocked some cute Christmas pajamas for the occasion.
Miranda Lambert first hit the stage this fall, beginning a Las Vegas residency and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The House That Built Me singer has already found great success in her Velvet Rodeo residency, hitting the stage already for several shows. However, the country music star is having fun...
Kaley Cuoco is all baby bliss in new bump photos she shared on her Instagram Story, and our hearts are melting from the pure happiness she’s sharing during her first pregnancy. Snapping a sweet mirror photo with her beau, Tom Pelphrey, Cuoco looks buoyant and content with a peaceful smile on her face while Pelphrey lovingly cradles her bump from behind, looking just as happy as his parenting partner-to-be. Cuoco typed a cute “M&D,” presumably standing for “mom and dad,” and gave a shoutout to her maternity dress from the Gap. The actress wore the flowing navy blue floral print dress with...
Kaley Cuoco is halfway through her pregnancy and the 36-year-old showed off her growing baby bump while grocery shopping with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey. The actress wore a baggy blue and purple tie-dye shirt with a stack of money graphic on one side styled with a pair of sweatpants while Tom wore a gray T-shirt and sweatpants.
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
It looks like sunny days are ahead for Al Roker. After all, the Today weather anchor has been released from the hospital after seeking treatment for the second time in a month. As he shared on...
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images. While most red carpets are filled with famous couples like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively or George and Amal Clooney, sometimes celebrities opt for a different, much more adorable, kind of date for a red carpet. Kelly Clarkson brought her daughter as her date to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in the sweetest moment ever.
