Read full article on original website
Related
Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: The Characters' Fates Are Finally Revealed
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus. A VIP guest has checked out of the White Lotus for good. The highly anticipated season two finale for The White Lotus dropped Dec....
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season
Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC
Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
Selena Gomez Responds to "Skinny" With Justin Bieber TikTok Claim
Selena Gomez has entered the chat. The "Same Old Love" singer has subtly responded to a TikTok video that alleged her weight is affected by her ex Justin Bieber. The clip, posted Nov. 29, featured...
My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL
Watch: Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise. Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show
Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reminisce About First Wedding Dance
The Sussexs know how to get down. In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked back fondly on their wedding day, revealing the lively...
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Everything We Know So Far About the WandaVision Spinoff
Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Something witchy this way comes. After making her standout Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn will return as the wickedly fun Agatha Harkness to from the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Originally introduced as Wanda Maximoff...
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Her "Blunder" About Female-Led Films
Jennifer Lawrence is explaining her recent comments regarding female representation in action movies. During a Dec. 7 Variety's Actors on Actors interview with Viola Davis, the Joy actress...
The Bachelor Alum Nick Viall’s Breakup Survival Guide Will Get You Through Heartbreak
We interviewed Nick Viall because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. If you're wondering if you should send...
See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show
Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius. Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her...
E! Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Shares Her 4-Minute Beauty Routine
We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi's brand, Jones Road. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you...
E! News
226K+
Followers
57K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0