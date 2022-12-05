ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season

Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC

Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal

Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL

Watch: Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise. Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.
"Shooketh" Harry Styles Reacts After Concertgoer Rushes Stage During Brazil Show

Watch: Harry Styles & Kendall Jenner Rumors: Everything We Know. One way or another, this concertgoer was determined to share the stage with Harry Styles. During the "As It Was" singer's Dec. 8 show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, a fan climbed onto the stage and attempted to approach him. Video from the incident shows the concertgoer rushing at Harry while he sang One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful," only to be intercepted by security guards. During the incident, Harry continued singing, simply moving out of the way, he addressed it after finishing the song.
Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Everything We Know So Far About the WandaVision Spinoff

Watch: Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision" Something witchy this way comes. After making her standout Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the hit Disney+ series WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn will return as the wickedly fun Agatha Harkness to from the spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Originally introduced as Wanda Maximoff...
