Detroit, MI

Detroit's west side hit by another brazen act of burnouts and donuts

By Faraz Javed
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J62Et_0jYPRJgR00

Illegal street racing, burnouts, and donuts continue to be a major concern for Detroiters. The police say most of these reckless drivers come from outside the city to perform such illegal stunts.

This comes after another brazen incident unfolded on the city's west side during the early hours of December 5th.

The intersection at 7 Mile and Greenfield looked like a scene from the movies. Donuts, cars spinning out of control, folks hanging out of vehicles, and even a ring of fire.

"They just took over everything literally," said Duvell Martin, a local artist known as Krizpy Boi who captured it all on his phone.

When asked if Martin had seen something like this before?

Martin said, "I seen it, but I don’t know at this velocity. It was kinda crazy cause the police couldn’t do nothing,"

Footage from a nearby gas station shows the intersection blocked with cars and police units observing the situation, which DPD's 8th Precinct Commander Vernal Newson says that’s how they deescalate such situations.

"The officers did a great job, to avoid incidents of a high-speed chase and someone being injured or possibly killed," said Newson.

Commander Newson says the responding officers turn on the light to disperse the crowd and identify suspects in a bid to apprehend them later.

"We are going to come, we are going to execute a search warrant at your home, we are going to take your vehicle, we are going to knock the hinges off your door and take you into custody," said Newson.

Such stunts have been a huge issue this year. Back in June DPD officers even came under fire while pursuing suspects. Police say they usually see an uptick during the summer and when the roads are dry. And even then, though the crackdown has intensified, the police still need the public’s help.

"It's our city, let's do something about it, if you see a vehicle if you see them taking the license plate off the car, call us," said Commander Newson.

"I know you want to have fun, but you know there is time and place for everything. I wouldn’t advise anyone, young or children, looking to try it, cause it comes deadly," said Martin.

Comments / 1

 

