One in five Cherokee County voters have cast a ballot ahead of Senate runoff

Poll worker Mark Kassner, right, stands next to the front of the line at the South Cherokee Annex in Woodstock Nov. 28 to ensure everything runs smoothly. Ethan Johnson

Over 40,000 Cherokee County voters have cast a ballot ahead of Election Day in Georgia’s Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff, according to numbers from the Cherokee County Board of Elections and Registration.

Tuesday will decide the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker, after neither candidate received more than 50% of the votes in the Nov. 8 election. Warnock received 49.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.5%.

As of Friday night, which was the end of the early voting period, 42,205 Cherokee County voters had cast a ballot, according to the Cherokee elections department, about 20% of the county’s registered voters. Numbers show a reported 36,782 of those votes were cast in person.

State turnout numbers show over 1.8 million Georgians have voted early, with a record turnout of 352,953 ballots cast on Friday throughout the state, according to the secretary of state’s office. This is a new one-day record for early voting in Georgia, beating the prior record by a little over 100,000, which was 252,715 ballots cast in one day during the 2016 presidential election.

In the early voting period in Cherokee County, 5,423 absentee ballots had been accepted by the close of polls Friday night, according to the Cherokee elections department. Another 2,164 ballots had yet to be returned, and 151 were canceled, rejected or spoiled.

Cherokee’s early voting period ran from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2 and, in this time, saw an increase in in-person early voting every day. The county began early voting at one location Sunday and saw 1,127 ballots cast in person that day. 5,319 voted early in Cherokee Monday and 8,474 ballots were cast on Friday.

To help with the expected large voter turnout Tuesday, Cherokee County Elections Director Anne Dover said the elections department is adding additional equipment on Election Day to “help move the lines along quickly. While the lines may look long, because of the short ballot voting, it is much quicker.”

“We are expecting and preparing for a large turnout,” she said. “We have staffed the polling locations with enough workers and added equipment.”

Cherokee’s early voting total for last week is nearly as high as that of the January 2021 Senate runoff, which was 44,625 over a longer, three-week period, according to the county’s elections office.

Due to Georgia’s 2021 election law, the runoff calendar was cut shorter and early voting in the Dec. 6 runoff was one week.

“Georgia has struck the perfect balance between accessibility and security,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release. “These historic turnout levels emphasize that any lawful voter who wants to cast a ballot can do so easily. Turnout and voter participation is excellent. Our elections division will continue working with county election directors to expand early voting opportunities in the future.”

Those voting on Election Day must go to their assigned precinct. Voters must also bring photo ID to the polls to cast a ballot.

To check your precinct and other voter registration information, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov .

Tuesday in Cherokee County is expected to see cloudy and foggy conditions with a 70% chance of showers, most likely in the morning, according to the National Weather Service. Highs are projected to be in the lower 60s.