Cherokee County, GA

Cherokee County Fire and emergency Services breaks ground on new fire station

By Special, Staff reports
 6 days ago
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services held the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 13 in the Sutallee community Monday, which is scheduled to open in November 2023. Special

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services held the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 13 in the Sutallee community Monday.

The new station will be located at the intersection of Knox Bridge Highway and Ficklen Church Way in western Cherokee County. The 13,042 square-foot station was designed by KRH Architect based in Dalton and will be constructed by Cooper and Company General Contractors from Cumming.

The new station is scheduled to open in November 2023.

Features of the new station will include individual bunk rooms and restrooms, a turnout gear room, physical fitness room, an open kitchen and day room area, a community room for the public to use and more.

Cherokee County commissioners approved a $6.2 million contract with Cooper and Company in November, using money from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Cherokee Fire had requested to replace the existing Station 13 off Knox Highway, which was originally a house that volunteers converted to a station and was not designed to house firefighters 24 hours a day.

