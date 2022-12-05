ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Valley parents struggle to find pain relievers for their children

By Brittney Barba
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7PBK_0jYPRDO500

With the higher cases of cold, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and coronavirus in Arizona, ABC15 has been hearing from parents worried because they can't find Tylenol or ibuprofen for their children.

We spoke with a mother in Surprise who tells us she went to nine stores before she could find medicine for her 8-month-old who has COVID-19.

We reached out to some of the largest pharmacies to see if they are seeing a spike in customers coming in to purchase medication.

CVS responded with their observations, "We're currently seeing increased demand for children's cold, flu, and pain relief products. We're committed to meeting our customers' needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items. In the event a local store experiences a temporary product shortage, our teams have a process in place to replenish supply."

So, what should parents and caregivers do if they can't find a pain reliever for their child?

We took that question to ABC15 Health Insider, Dr. Janice Johnston from Redirect Health.

"Definitely the younger the child - an infant, a newborn, under three months or so - a fever can be something quite serious," said Dr. Johnston. "So, we definitely would encourage you to call your pediatrician and get your child checked out. So don't just ignore a fever, especially in a young infant."

Dr. Johnston says with older children she encourages parents to talk to their doctor to see if there's something else suitable to give them.

"If I'm thinking about maybe like a nine-year-old, do they necessarily need the liquid form of the medication? Could you get by with a tablet form of medication in the appropriate dose? And your pharmacist and your doctor should be able to guide you through that," Dr. Johnston explained.

When you are caring for a sick child at home, she says there are some signs that mean it's time to head to the doctor's office or urgent care.

"An ongoing fever that's just not responding or not going away, that's a big warning sign to get further attention. And any child that seems to be listless, they're irritable, vomiting," said Dr. Johnston.

She adds that oftentimes the doctor's office or emergency room will have these medications in stock, unlike stores that may be sold out.

If you are looking for ways to help your child feel more comfortable when they have a fever, she recommends these at-home remedies.

"Eating popsicles, making sure you're getting plenty of fluids, you know, not bundling up, a lukewarm bath, those kinds of things can be very helpful," said Dr. Johnston.

Finally, the good news: Dr. Johnston says she's hearing this strain on the supply should be wrapping up soon.

"We do think that this shortage is going to be hopefully resolved in the next couple of weeks. That's what the manufacturers are telling us. And hopefully that will be the case," added Dr. Johnston.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
truecrimedaily

Phoenix boyfriend arrested after child reportedly finds mother dead

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his 37-year-old girlfriend inside her home. According to KTVK-TV, on Nov. 30, Phoenix Police officers responded to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road to a report of a woman shot. The victim's child reportedly found an unconscious, bleeding Jamie Bryant after returning home from school.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. City of Phoenix receives $1 million grant to expand South-Central Light Rail. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Wednesday, Phoenix was chosen to receive a portion...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

4 people hospitalized after car slams into tree in Surprise

Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants. A box of frozen chicken left on the floor and food not date marked properly were violations uncovered by health inspectors at Phoenix area restaurants. Former mentor of Zombie Hunter haunted by canal murders. Updated: 1...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed

One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack in the Box employee killed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Neighboring business owners, including Wingstop general manager Edwin Bell, are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

‘You sold my stuff!’ Valley woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after paperwork mix-up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Christmas tree looks different this year at Jacqueline Ransberger’s home. “I get very emotional still just talking about it because there’s just so much in there that I wasn’t ready to let go,” she said. This year, Ransberger rented a small storage unit at Public Storage. She filled it with all kinds of things including holiday decorations and her wedding dress that she had preserved.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy