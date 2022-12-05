Valley parents struggle to find pain relievers for their children

With the higher cases of cold, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and coronavirus in Arizona, ABC15 has been hearing from parents worried because they can't find Tylenol or ibuprofen for their children.

We spoke with a mother in Surprise who tells us she went to nine stores before she could find medicine for her 8-month-old who has COVID-19.

We reached out to some of the largest pharmacies to see if they are seeing a spike in customers coming in to purchase medication.

CVS responded with their observations, "We're currently seeing increased demand for children's cold, flu, and pain relief products. We're committed to meeting our customers' needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items. In the event a local store experiences a temporary product shortage, our teams have a process in place to replenish supply."

So, what should parents and caregivers do if they can't find a pain reliever for their child?

We took that question to ABC15 Health Insider, Dr. Janice Johnston from Redirect Health.

"Definitely the younger the child - an infant, a newborn, under three months or so - a fever can be something quite serious," said Dr. Johnston. "So, we definitely would encourage you to call your pediatrician and get your child checked out. So don't just ignore a fever, especially in a young infant."

Dr. Johnston says with older children she encourages parents to talk to their doctor to see if there's something else suitable to give them.

"If I'm thinking about maybe like a nine-year-old, do they necessarily need the liquid form of the medication? Could you get by with a tablet form of medication in the appropriate dose? And your pharmacist and your doctor should be able to guide you through that," Dr. Johnston explained.

When you are caring for a sick child at home, she says there are some signs that mean it's time to head to the doctor's office or urgent care.

"An ongoing fever that's just not responding or not going away, that's a big warning sign to get further attention. And any child that seems to be listless, they're irritable, vomiting," said Dr. Johnston.

She adds that oftentimes the doctor's office or emergency room will have these medications in stock, unlike stores that may be sold out.

If you are looking for ways to help your child feel more comfortable when they have a fever, she recommends these at-home remedies.

"Eating popsicles, making sure you're getting plenty of fluids, you know, not bundling up, a lukewarm bath, those kinds of things can be very helpful," said Dr. Johnston.

Finally, the good news: Dr. Johnston says she's hearing this strain on the supply should be wrapping up soon.

"We do think that this shortage is going to be hopefully resolved in the next couple of weeks. That's what the manufacturers are telling us. And hopefully that will be the case," added Dr. Johnston.