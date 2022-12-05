Baltimore City Schools proposing new inclement weather plan

Baltimore City School officials are proposing some new changes concerning how they deal with snow days.

Now, city school leaders are asking parents to give their comment concerning how many snow days the students should be allotted before they return to class.

Sherry Christian, who’s a media and public relations manager for Baltimore City Schools, said when there is snow on the ground, traditionally, students get to enjoy the weather at home free of schoolwork. However, now they are re-analyzing how city schools respond to inclement weather.

RELATED: Baltimore City Schools want your input on snow day plans

“One of the big things is how we deal with snow days. Kids want to go outside and do the snow angels. But at the same time, City Schools know the importance of being in the classroom, or at least learning on a particular day,” Christian said.

She said on the new proposed plan city schools has five snow days built in, and after the third day they’re looking to provide virtual learning for the fourth and fifth day.

“So say by February 3, we have had three snow days already, kids will go out, have a good time, do whatever they do for traditional snow day, that fourth day comes, then we have to provide a virtual learning. So they actually have to participate and go to school virtually,” Christian said.

Some parents we spoke with like Milan Boyd and Renaldo Woodrup had mixed feelings about the proposed changes.

“I think that will be a great idea, they won’t get left behind, they won’t fall back in their courses and everybody will be up to par up-to-date, Boyd said.

“I think they should do virtual all the way. If it's shut down all week, let them do virtual the whole week. That way they won’t be missing no time on school, no class work and stuff like that,” Woodrup said.

“The important component here is we know what we would like to do. But we want to hear from our families, as we always do, and from students, and from the school communities about how they think this would work as well,” Christian said.

Parents will have the opportunity to give their input on this proposed plan starting Tuesday, December, 6 at the city schools school board meeting at 6:00 p.m.

To learn how you can voice your opinion as a parent by joining virtually click here .