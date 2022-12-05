An inside look at Glenville’s historic state football title

Glenville High School's season got off to a tough start. The team scrambled to find enough helmets and shoulder pads to outfit the team during summer camp. And a month later, a teammate died from gun violence.

They're problems that so many programs at so many schools in inner cities across the country face. But these seemingly insurmountable issues didn't stop the team from taking home the Division IV state football title — the first Cleveland city school to ever do so.

But just because the team won the last game of its season, it doesn't mean their work is over.

Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. said his staff continues to be focused on leading those players year-round.

