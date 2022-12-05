ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An inside look at Glenville’s historic state football title

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
Glenville High School's season got off to a tough start. The team scrambled to find enough helmets and shoulder pads to outfit the team during summer camp. And a month later, a teammate died from gun violence.

They're problems that so many programs at so many schools in inner cities across the country face. But these seemingly insurmountable issues didn't stop the team from taking home the Division IV state football title — the first Cleveland city school to ever do so.

But just because the team won the last game of its season, it doesn't mean their work is over.

Head Coach Ted Ginn Jr. said his staff continues to be focused on leading those players year-round.

Comments / 1

Tee Hamp
6d ago

Congratulations GLENVILLE.... One of the best untold stories is because Glenville DONT have a marching band, Warrensville Marching Band Made the trip to Canton and showed up and showed out performing on behalf of Glenville

Reply
4
 

CLEVELAND, OH
