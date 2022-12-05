‘They failed at every juncture’: Grand jury report on how Loudoun Co. Public Schools responded to sexual assaults

Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officer involved in crash while en route to priority call
A motor officer with the Fairfax County Police Department sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he crashed into the back of a moving vehicle while en route to a priority call, according to the FCPD. Just after 12:30 p.m., the officer, as well as two additional motor units, were...
WTOP
Charles Co. man charged in domestic homicide case
Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a man Friday in connection to his wife’s death. In a statement, officers said 33-year-old Travis Edward Paschal Wood of Waldorf, Maryland, walked into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station shortly after 1 p.m. and requested officers visit his home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive.
WTOP
Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick
An officer-involved shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland, ended with one suspect evading police Friday night. Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, police said two men got into an argument that escalated into traded gunfire around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street.
WTOP
Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
WTOP
Prince William County Supervisor Candland announces resignation
Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday. Candland’s decision comes after a tumultuous year during which he faced a recall petition and lawsuits related to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project in his district. The...
WTOP
Decomposing body found in Montgomery Co. gas station shooting suspect’s home
A suspect is in custody for the shooting death of a White Oak, Maryland, gas station employee Thursday afternoon — and authorities later found a woman dead in his apartment. Montgomery County officials said 31-year-old Torrey Moore was arrested Friday morning and accused of killing 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, a clerk at a Shell gas station convenience store, the day prior.
WTOP
Woman wanted in overdose death of toddler in Gainesville
Prince William County police are searching for a woman wanted on felony homicide and child neglect charges in the fentanyl-related death of her 20-month-old son. Tiffany Nicole Stokes, 37, called police from her former home in the Somerset Pointe Apartments in Gainesville just after 3 a.m. on June 23 reporting she was co-sleeping with her toddler and woke to find him unconscious. The boy was taken to an area hospital where he died, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board appoints Daniel Smith as interim superintendent
The Loudoun County, Virginia, Board of Education appointed its school system’s chief of staff, Daniel Smith, as its interim superintendent Thursday evening, just days after firing Scott Ziegler from the role. At an emergency meeting, six school board members, including Chair Jeff Morse, voted to appoint Smith, who Loudoun...
WTOP
Metro Transit Police releases video showing moments before Metro Center shooting
Metro Transit Police released two angles of footage showing what happened before and after Wednesday’s shooting at the Metro Center Metro station involving an off-duty FBI agent killing a man. The video showed several passengers waiting for a train to come on a Red Line platform. Two men, later...
WTOP
Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown
After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
WTOP
3 complaints target 35 books in Frederick County school libraries
A push to remove as many as 35 books from public school libraries in Frederick, Maryland, has prompted the creation of a committee to examine the issue — and nearly 1,000 people have signed up to take on the task. The list of challenged books is posted online. The...
WTOP
Va. wildlife rehabilitators say good intentions can lead to poor outcomes for distressed animals
Wildlife rehabilitators say the human instinct to rescue an animal who seems abandoned or injured can result in making things much worse for the creature. At the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, Virginia, a recent lecture focused on the issue called “Best Intentions Gone Wrong.”. Office Manager Carly...
WTOP
Prince George’s school board may soon choose new leadership
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The Prince George’s County school board will hold a special meeting Dec. 15 to possibly choose new leadership. Embattled Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller...
WTOP
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
WTOP
1 Arlington Blvd. pedestrian bridge closed after failed inspection
The pedestrian bridge from North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard in Virginia closed for repairs following a failed inspection on Thursday. An examination by crew workers found the deterioration of concrete in a few sections of the bridge, resulting in its closure while crews work on the repairs.
WTOP
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
WTOP
Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December
While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
WTOP
‘The most interesting store in the world’ opens in Georgetown
Lifestyle store Showfields, whose eclectic, curated inventories frequently change, has opened a store in Georgetown. The three-story store is at 3077 M St. NW, the former Brooks Brothers store that owner EastBanc most recently repurposed as Concept 31/M, a temporary space for small D.C.-area merchants and designers who’d never had a physical store to try out brick and mortar.
WTOP
Zeigler, No. 7 Tennessee hold off No. 13 Maryland 56-53
NEW YORK (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key 3 late in the second half as No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 Sunday in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup. Tennessee (9-1) led by as many as 18 points in the first...
WTOP
Jukeboxes to bar stools: How you can own Silver Diner memorabilia
Rockville, Maryland-based Silver Diner will open its newest location in Arlington, Virginia’s Ballston on Dec. 14 while simultaneously closing its nearby Clarendon location — and it is currently auctioning off some of the Clarendon location’s nostalgic memorabilia for charity. It is also holding a raffle for some...
Comments / 0