Franklin, WI

CBS 58

Clouds hang tough; midweek storm system bringing us a little bit of everything

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Hope you like gray because it'll be the color of choice through much of this week. Perhaps the best chance of seeing some sun will be on Monday. Otherwise, we sit and wait for our next storm system. It'll give us rain to start on Wednesday along with wind. And then we'll see a changeover Thursday. At times expect a wintry mix. But certainly north and west of the metro there will be a better chance for just snow. As low pressure pulls off to the east, it'll be more of a snow shower event for all of us Friday into Saturday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Stubborn clouds want to stay then a midweek storm impacts us

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Flannel and Friends' fundraiser event held at Pabst Brewery

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, CBS 58's Drew Burgoyne emceed the 'Flannels and Friends' fundraiser event at the best place, at the historic Pabst Brewery. It was all to help a great organization -- Camp Odayin. They support kids with heart disease and their families.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Riverside Theater in Milwaukee evacuated due to a reported bomb threat

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Riverside Theater was evacuated during a concert due to a reported bomb threat Saturday evening. Milwaukee Police issued a notice on Saturday, Dec. 10 just after 10:00 p.m. that all patrons of the theater had been safely evacuated during a Patti LaBelle concert at the venue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

3 killed in Watertown house fire, investigation underway

WATERTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say three people have died following a house fire in Watertown Friday, Dec. 9. Crews responded to the home near 1st and Western Avenue around 12:36 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames. First responders were told residents were still trapped inside. Police...
WATERTOWN, WI

