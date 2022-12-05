Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
CBS 58
'I grew up in the extreme sports generation': Shorewood's Elias Saigh competing for Team USA in Cyclocross
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Elias Saigh, a Senior at Shorewood High School is cycling his way to new heights. Saigh is currently racing for Team USA in World Cup cyclocross races in Europe and was recently selected as 1 of 5 US men of his age to travel to Europe to compete for USA Cycling with the EuroCross Academy.
CBS 58
Clouds hang tough; midweek storm system bringing us a little bit of everything
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Hope you like gray because it'll be the color of choice through much of this week. Perhaps the best chance of seeing some sun will be on Monday. Otherwise, we sit and wait for our next storm system. It'll give us rain to start on Wednesday along with wind. And then we'll see a changeover Thursday. At times expect a wintry mix. But certainly north and west of the metro there will be a better chance for just snow. As low pressure pulls off to the east, it'll be more of a snow shower event for all of us Friday into Saturday.
CBS 58
Families of childhood cancer patients get a special trip to the North Pole
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin kids took the trip of a lifetime Saturday morning, with a trip to the North Pole on "Santa's Flight to the North Pole." Santa and his elves came together to invite 20 families of kids who have been diagnosed with cancer on the flight. "[We...
CBS 58
Bald eagle being cared for by WHS after it was found with a broken wing and beak
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A bald eagle is being cared for by the Wisconsin Humane Society after it was found with a broken wing and beak. The eagle was brought in by a Department of Natural Resources Conservation Biologist on Wednesday, Dec. 7. WHS says a full exam and radiographs...
CBS 58
Historic Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast up for auction as innkeepers retire
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A Victorian-era bed and breakfast inside a historic Milwaukee mansion is up for auction, and the highest bidder is set to get a turnkey business with decor, recipes, and vendors. Laura Sue and Rick Mosier were married for just one year before they decided to open a...
CBS 58
Stubborn clouds want to stay then a midweek storm impacts us
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--We have our first "1-inch" snowstorm under our belts. In fact, it was just shy of two inches. So the big question is when will that happen? On average, we get our first "2-inch" snow for the season on December 9th. Obviously, we're a little late. Our next best chance of accumulating snow will be into Thursday. It's too soon to speak about totals, but we'll be watching. By the way, much of this coming week will feature temps in the 40s. An average high this time of year is 39 degrees.
CBS 58
Feel Good Fridays: Winter, holiday events throughout the area
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every week, we partner with our friends at B93.3 to talk about positive news happening across our area. To do that, we're joined by Joe Krauss, the host of Feel Good Mornings with Joe.
CBS 58
'Donut Smackdown' raises more than $57K for United Way of Milwaukee, Waukesha counties
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Community leaders and top executives came together to raise more than $57,000 for United Way of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. It was all part of the 6th Annual Donut Smackdown. The contest featured 38 Milwaukeeans going head-to-head to compete in two categories, speed-eating and fundraising. Each...
CBS 58
'Flannel and Friends' fundraiser event held at Pabst Brewery
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tonight, CBS 58's Drew Burgoyne emceed the 'Flannels and Friends' fundraiser event at the best place, at the historic Pabst Brewery. It was all to help a great organization -- Camp Odayin. They support kids with heart disease and their families.
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
CBS 58
School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
CBS 58
'Never limit yourself': Greendale High School students code healthy eating app, win competition
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Friday morning, Cole Bucek, Evie Skibicki, and Reiss Steinman were called into Greendale High School's office for what staff deemed "computer problems." But when they arrived, the three teenagers were met instead by their parents, teachers, and Congressman Bryan Steil. "You guys have no...
CBS 58
Wet, heavy snowfall makes for sloppy roadways across SE Wisconsin
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Heavy, wet snow swept through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW), shortly before 10 a.m., a "general ice control" or "GIC" was initiated. It's a citywide anti-icing operation utilizing approximately 100 salt trucks. The snow in...
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
Riverside Theater in Milwaukee evacuated due to a reported bomb threat
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Riverside Theater was evacuated during a concert due to a reported bomb threat Saturday evening. Milwaukee Police issued a notice on Saturday, Dec. 10 just after 10:00 p.m. that all patrons of the theater had been safely evacuated during a Patti LaBelle concert at the venue.
CBS 58
'A beacon of light:' Community honors Milwaukee USPS postal worker shot, killed with vigil Saturday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday night, the dark sky was filled with love in the form of pink, white, and blue balloons as dozens of friends, United States Postal Service workers, and community members watched from below. Candles were lit, prayers were held, and songs were sung as the...
CBS 58
Officials offering $50,000 reward for info about Milwaukee mail carrier death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reward worth up to $50,000 is being made available by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the Dec. 9 homicide of a USPS letter carrier. The shooting reportedly occurred around 4:58 p.m....
CBS 58
The Drawing Board: Racine's Ed Steckley illustrates a laugh
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Amanda Becker enters the Racine studio of author and illustrator Ed Steckley. Steckley's work has been featured on Saturday Night Live and Mad Magazine.
CBS 58
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
CBS 58
3 killed in Watertown house fire, investigation underway
WATERTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say three people have died following a house fire in Watertown Friday, Dec. 9. Crews responded to the home near 1st and Western Avenue around 12:36 a.m. and found the house engulfed in flames. First responders were told residents were still trapped inside. Police...
