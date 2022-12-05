Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for runaway teenager
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a runaway teenager. They said 14-year-old Jaidyn Tuten was last seen around 2:40 p.m. on Carolina Ave. in Washington on Dec. 10, 2022. Tuten left wearing a black hoodie with red words on the front,...
wcti12.com
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
wcti12.com
Adolphus Earl Kimrey II to appear in court Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II is scheduled to be in Onslow County Superior Court Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. Kimrey is charged with the first-degree murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods. Kimrey's trial has been delayed before. Kimrey reported Woods missing in Nov. of 2017.
wcti12.com
Greene County Sheriff's Office adds new K9 officer
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff's Office has added a new K9 officer to its roster. Dutch Shepherd "Sasha" is certified in detecting narcotics. Her handler, deputy Alex Jeffreys will be working with her for their careers.
wcti12.com
Man wanted by Tarboro Police Department for shooting, killing dog
A man is wanted by the Tarboro Police Department after they said he shot and killed a dog. Police responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, regarding a dog that had been shot and killed. Officers found out that Ladarius Devon...
wcti12.com
Florida man arrested on illegal drug possession charges in Pine Knoll Shores
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A man was arrested by the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department after they checked on a suspicious vehicle in a beach access. After an investigation, officers arrested Thomas Miller, 27, of New Port Richey, Florida. Miller was charged with:. Two counts of possession...
wcti12.com
Death of EMS director described as unexpected, community mourns
TRENTON, Jones County — Emergency Service Director Timmy Pike died on Friday, December 09 according to Jones County Emergency Service officials. He served as a coordinator between the county, volunteer, and private EMS services in Jones County. A social media about Pike stated:. "We are all shocked. Jones County...
wcti12.com
First pediatric flu death confirmed in Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Health Department confirmed the first pediatric flu death in Onslow County for the 2022-2023 flu season. To protect the family and their privacy, the child’s age and gender will not be disclosed. As of December 3, 2022, there have been 60 flu-related...
wcti12.com
One person found dead in mobile home fire
LA GRANGE, Lenoir County — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in La Grange. Emergency Services Director Murry Stroud said it happened around 6 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022. Crews arrived to see smoke and flames showing from the home. The person...
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in larceny from Children's Miracle Network box
WINTERVILLE, Onslow County — Officers with the Winterville Police Department are looking for a person of interest related to larceny of money from a Children's Miracle Network donation box. It happened at the Speedway gas station at 4985 Old Tar Road Dec. 7, 2022. Police said the donation box...
wcti12.com
Greenville parking fees to see hike; small businesses affected
It will cost more to park in Greenville's Uptown District in the new year. The changes will affect everyone, but small businesses will see the biggest hit. The City of Greenville says this new parking plan will hopefully help the growth of Uptown Greenville. Before unveiling its new parking rates, the City of Greenville held a series of public meetings to hear from people who live and work in Uptown.
wcti12.com
Owner of popular BBQ restaurant passes away
Ayden, Pitt County — According to a Facebook post from 'Bum's Restaurant and Catering', the owner of the restaurant, Bum Dennis, passed away. We are deeply saddened by the loss our our dear Bum Dennis. There are no words to sum up what an amazing man he is, and how deeply his family, friends and community will feel the loss. We will share when arrangements are made. Please stop by if you’d like to share a laugh, a memory and a cup of coffee.
wcti12.com
Camp Lejeune officials confirm untreated wastewater spill on base
Camp Lejuene — On December 1st, 2022, about 162,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Parachute Tower Road on MCB Camp Lejeune. According to 1st Lt. Ace Padilla of the United States Marine Corps, A contractor was working on re-routing a sanitation line at a construction site which required a bell joint for the bypass line for capping operations.
wcti12.com
US Cellular donates $5,000 to JOY Soup Kitchen in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — US Cellular made a $5,000 donation to the JOY Soup Kitchen in Greenville. The company donated canned food, kitchen supplies and baking supplies. “JOY Community Center & Soup Kitchen does so much for the Greenville community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the area,” said Director of Sales for USCellular in Eastern North Carolina Jeremy Taylor. “Food has the power to connect people, and we believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties, and make memories this time of year.”
wcti12.com
Tarboro falls in 1A state title football game
RALEIGH, Wake County — The Tarboro Vikings football season came to an end Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Tarboro was beaten 20-7 by Mount Airy in the 1A state championship game. Tyler Mason, of the Granite Bears, scored all three touchdowns to lead the way...
wcti12.com
Washington-Warren Airport to host first ever Air and Drone Show
BEAUFORT COUNTY- The first ever Air and Drone show is coming to the East Coast. Washington-Warren Airport recently entered into a partnership with Xelevate Unmanned Systems of Excellence to develop a drone-smart airport and a drone training school. To celebrate this collaboration Warren Airport is hosting the first-ever Air &...
wcti12.com
New Bern Bears win 4A State Championship
North Carolina — The New Bern Bears defeated the Grimsley Whirlies in the 4A State Championship football game Friday night, Dec. 9, 2022. The Bears won 40-28, behind a balance rushing attack and strong second-half defensive performance. The win makes it New Bern's fourth state title since 2007. They...
wcti12.com
East Duplin football wins first ever state championship
CHAPEL HILL, Orange County — The East Duplin Panthers hoisted the state championship plaque for the first time in school history Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, 2022. The Panthers defeated perennial powerhouse Reidsville, 24-21, in the 2A finale to secure that first title. East Duplin was led by its strong...
Comments / 2