Moses Lake, WA

Public’s help sought in finding stolen food bank truck

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
 6 days ago

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake Food Bank officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a food bank truck stolen early Saturday morning.

Food bank director Peny Archer said the pickup truck was used to pick up food and make deliveries around town. The food bank’s security system caught the thief, one person working alone, stealing the truck at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

“We’re renting a truck (Monday), which is costing us more money we really didn’t want to spend,” Archer said.

The truck is a white 1999 Chevrolet; the license is B82390X. The truck used to have a decal identifying it as a food bank vehicle, but that was removed.

“The last time it got stolen they peeled it off,” Archer said.

The truck also has two bullet holes in it.

“They’re just little bullet holes, but they’re definitely bullet holes,” Archer said.

Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr said anyone who has information about the theft can contact the MLPD, 509-764-3887, or MACC dispatch, 509-762-1160. Fuhr said tips can be left on the department’s instant messaging on social media.

