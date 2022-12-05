Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy snow expected in Northern California, possible power outages for Bay Area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - Authorities are warning Californians driving through and around the Lake Tahoe area this weekend to be careful with the impending winter weather. The Sierra Nevada Mountains are expecting large amounts of snowfall, with Lake Tahoe expecting upwards of five feet of snow. The CHP advises drivers...
KTVU FOX 2
'My son is my hero': California teen saves dad pinned under truck
OAKDALE, Calif. - A California father is hailing his teenage son as a hero for saving his life when he became pinned under the family's truck. Matthew Wilkinson of Oakdale told KCRA that he and his son were fixing the brakes on his work truck late Monday night. Wilkinson said his son, Dalin, routinely works on the vehicle with him.
KTVU FOX 2
Napa Valley Wine Train takes families from underserved communities on a special Santa train ride
Families from underserved communities in the Napa Valley got to ride the sought-after Napa Valley Wine Train Santa Express thanks to the Boys and Girls Club of Napa Valley. KTVU's Claudine Wong speaks with the organization's executive director, Greg Bouillerce, who says this was all possible thanks to the tight-knit community found in the Napa Valley.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe
Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
