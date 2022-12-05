Read full article on original website
Related
WWLP 22News
Uno wins Grand Prix Final gold, Americans rally for medals
Shoma Uno finally has the medal the Japanese figure skater has long coveted from the Grand Prix Final. The reigning world champion, who had twice finished second and third at the finale of the Grand Prix season, held off countryman Sota Yamamoto on Saturday to capture gold. Uno followed his winning short program with the highest score in the free skate to finish with 304.46 points. Yamamoto scored 274.35 points to take second.
WWLP 22News
Croatia wins yet another penalty shootout at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — When it comes down to a penalty shootout at the World Cup, count on Croatia to make it through. Twice already at the tournament in Qatar and twice four years ago in Russia, the Croats had to steel themselves for one of the toughest — and certainly one of the cruelest — tests in soccer.
Comments / 0