San Jose, CA

3.7-magnitude earthquake reported in South Bay

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154yQX_0jYPQ8AK00

( KRON ) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported at 3:13 p.m. by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in the South Bay on Monday.

The earthquake was reported in Joseph D. Grant County Park, just south of Mt. Hamilton Road. It is 11.4 miles east of San Jose. The quake’s depth was estimated at six kilometers by the USGS.

This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.

