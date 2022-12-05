3.7-magnitude earthquake reported in South Bay
( KRON ) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported at 3:13 p.m. by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) in the South Bay on Monday.
The earthquake was reported in Joseph D. Grant County Park, just south of Mt. Hamilton Road. It is 11.4 miles east of San Jose. The quake’s depth was estimated at six kilometers by the USGS.
This is a developing story. Stick with us for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0