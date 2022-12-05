Read full article on original website
With the new 'Carry Law' going into effect in 2023, Alabamians may consider gifting firearms
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Finding the right gift can be tricky and a law that goes into effect in January may provide a solution and according to Louis Southard, General Manager at Bullet and Barrel says this 'solution' is pretty normal in Alabama. "The gift of a firearm is something...
Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
Justice Department secures agreement with Alabama Medicaid to remove unlawful sobriety mandate
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Justice Department announced today that it has secured a settlement agreement with the state of Alabama’s Medicaid Agency (Alabama Medicaid) under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to ensure that Alabama Medicaid recipients with Hepatitis C (HCV) who also have a substance use disorder have equal access to medications to treat their hepatitis.
Marshall: “There is no moratorium on executions in Alabama”
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two weeks after Gov. Kay Ivey called for a pause on executions to exact a “top-to-bottom” review of the current process, Attorney General Steve Marshall told media Monday that “there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama.”. “The...
AL state troopers investigate Thanksgiving travel fatalities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — As holiday travel numbers continue to reflect pre-pandemic numbers, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities while patrolling the roadways during this year’s official five-day travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to...
Wage Gap Task Force narrows recommendations
ALABAMA, USA — The Alabama Workforce and Wage Gap Task Force has come up with a truckload of recommendations for the Alabama Legislature to help close the wage gap for women. The task force held its penultimate meeting Tuesday to hear from committee heads on legislative recommendations from childcare...
Alabama's constitutional amendments now in effect
ALABAMA, USA — Alabama voters approved every single amendment on the ballot earlier this month, and those amendments are now in effect in Alabama. “I am constantly proud to live in a democracy where citizens vote to let their voices be heard,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement Monday. “Today, as we have certified our general election results, including the 10 statewide constitutional amendments and our streamlined state constitution, I would again like to thank the people of Alabama for coming out to the polls and casting their votes. I am also beyond grateful for their confidence and support. We have a lot of work left to do, but I am confident that Alabama’s best days are still ahead.”
Two Alabama executions on hold while state reviews protocol
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama executions are on hold at the request of Governor Kay Ivey, who has ordered a "top-to-bottom review" of the state's execution protocols. This comes after two recent failures in the executions of Kenneth Eugene Smith and Alan Eugene Miller. Smith and Miller were both...
Last-second amendment could lead to the execution of Alabama prisoner
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The question of whether Alabama’s ban on judicial override would be implemented retroactively was supposed to be left up to courts, said the former lawmaker who sponsored the legislation. But a last-second amendment, and the threat of a bill-killing filibuster, put language in the bill...
Join Publix 'Feeding More Together' campaign to fight hunger
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In March of 2021 Publix launched their Feeding More Together program in response to a critical food shortage created by the pandemic. Since then, Publix and its customers have provided more than 172 million meals to Feeding America-member food banks and local nonprofits through the program.
Alabama limits road construction for Thanksgiving travel
ALABAMA, USA — Travelers on Alabama’s roadways can expect more traffic as the holiday season begins. For the safety of drivers, construction industry workers and maintenance crews, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on interstates after noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Alabama State Board of Education votes on new high school graduation requirements
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Starting next school year, Alabama students will have to meet new criteria in order to graduate, as the Alabama Board of Education voted on requirements that make sure students are ready for what's next. They voted 5-to-2 on the measure to add a requirement that acknowledges...
Tennessee Valley holiday fun for you and your pets
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Holiday fun in the Tennessee Valley is going to the dogs...and cats. Humans aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit. Check out these pet-friendly events:. Head over to the Huntsville Humane Society Three Tails Resale, located at 650 Pratt Ave. NW, Huntsville, on Saturday,...
