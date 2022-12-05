ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX54 News

Cases of canine flu showing up in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Just as the human flu is surging across the country, so is the dog flu. Canine Influenza, also known as the H3N8 or H3N2 virus is showing up in some states and cases are now popping up in North Alabama. Dr. Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Justice Department secures agreement with Alabama Medicaid to remove unlawful sobriety mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Justice Department announced today that it has secured a settlement agreement with the state of Alabama’s Medicaid Agency (Alabama Medicaid) under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to ensure that Alabama Medicaid recipients with Hepatitis C (HCV) who also have a substance use disorder have equal access to medications to treat their hepatitis.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

AL state troopers investigate Thanksgiving travel fatalities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — As holiday travel numbers continue to reflect pre-pandemic numbers, Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division investigated eight traffic-related fatalities while patrolling the roadways during this year’s official five-day travel period. “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
FOX54 News

Wage Gap Task Force narrows recommendations

ALABAMA, USA — The Alabama Workforce and Wage Gap Task Force has come up with a truckload of recommendations for the Alabama Legislature to help close the wage gap for women. The task force held its penultimate meeting Tuesday to hear from committee heads on legislative recommendations from childcare...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama's constitutional amendments now in effect

ALABAMA, USA — Alabama voters approved every single amendment on the ballot earlier this month, and those amendments are now in effect in Alabama. “I am constantly proud to live in a democracy where citizens vote to let their voices be heard,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement Monday. “Today, as we have certified our general election results, including the 10 statewide constitutional amendments and our streamlined state constitution, I would again like to thank the people of Alabama for coming out to the polls and casting their votes. I am also beyond grateful for their confidence and support. We have a lot of work left to do, but I am confident that Alabama’s best days are still ahead.”
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Two Alabama executions on hold while state reviews protocol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama executions are on hold at the request of Governor Kay Ivey, who has ordered a "top-to-bottom review" of the state's execution protocols. This comes after two recent failures in the executions of Kenneth Eugene Smith and Alan Eugene Miller. Smith and Miller were both...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Join Publix 'Feeding More Together' campaign to fight hunger

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In March of 2021 Publix launched their Feeding More Together program in response to a critical food shortage created by the pandemic. Since then, Publix and its customers have provided more than 172 million meals to Feeding America-member food banks and local nonprofits through the program.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Alabama limits road construction for Thanksgiving travel

ALABAMA, USA — Travelers on Alabama’s roadways can expect more traffic as the holiday season begins. For the safety of drivers, construction industry workers and maintenance crews, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on interstates after noon Wednesday, Nov. 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Tennessee Valley holiday fun for you and your pets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Holiday fun in the Tennessee Valley is going to the dogs...and cats. Humans aren't the only ones getting into the holiday spirit. Check out these pet-friendly events:. Head over to the Huntsville Humane Society Three Tails Resale, located at 650 Pratt Ave. NW, Huntsville, on Saturday,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy