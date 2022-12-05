ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

thejoltnews.com

Olympia City Council approves five art grants for 2023

Olympia's City Council approved the Grants to Arts and Culture Organizations (GACO) for 2023. The Arts Commission recommended five organizations to be funded - some of whom work with underserved youth. At a city council meeting held Tuesday, December 6, Olympia Arts Commission (OAC) chair Jim Burlingame said they received...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia community workgroup concludes Reimagining Public Safety work; city council accepts recommendations

The Olympia City Council, on Tuesday, December 6, formally accepted the community workgroup's recommendation for the Reimagining Public Safety project. The city council also recognized Strategic Planning and Performance manager Stacey Ray and the community workgroup's eight members for committing their time over the last 18 months to learning about the city's public safety system, listening to the community, and collecting the diversity of voices and perspectives needed to develop recommendations.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

City of Chehalis Removes Condemnation Notices From Yard Birds

In a Dec. 6 news release, the City of Chehalis announced the condemnation placards it placed on Yard Birds have been removed. “Issues that led to the condemnation have been resolved. The property owner has worked closely with the city, Lewis County PUD and Washington State Labor and Industry to bring the building back to compliance with the most pressing safety protocols,” stated the release.
CHEHALIS, WA
610KONA

WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton

Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Drug sweeps conducted at Aberdeen schools this week.

According to the Aberdeen School District, officers and their K-9 partners from multiple agencies teamed up to conduct the drug sweep drills at Miller Junior High School, Aberdeen High School and the Harbor Learning Center. As the unannounced drills were carried out, the schools were put into modified lockdowns. The...
ABERDEEN, WA
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Intercity Transit Authority adopts 2023 budget

The Intercity Transit Authority adopted a $182.7 million budget for 2023 during a meeting held on Wednesday, October 7. The board adopted the operating budget of $86,923,723 and a capital budget of $95,780,517, totaling $182,704,240, almost the same amount it had for the 2022 budget. The 2023 operating budget is...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey mulls letting go of a 40-ft unnamed road

Lacey expressed interest in relinquishing its interest in a 40-foot unnamed right of way (ROW) along Rainer Road during the city’s Transportation Committee meeting on Tuesday, December 6. City Engineer Aubrey Collier said the ROW does not serve any public purpose anymore as the development of The Links subdivision...
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would...
q13fox.com

Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Grays Harbor County Town Deals With Ongoing Illegal Hunting Problem

"Know your target and what lies beyond it" is a core tenet of marksmanship, and the spirit behind Ocean Shores' law against hunting within city limits. But this law is being challenged, and has been for years, by people who illegally poach on the city's large, docile and well-fed deer population for trophy kills, said Chief Neccie Logan.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January

Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notice: Dec. 6, 2022

• EUGENE J. BRANDNER, 73, Chehalis, died Nov. 23 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
CHEHALIS, WA

