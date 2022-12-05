Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council approves five art grants for 2023
Olympia's City Council approved the Grants to Arts and Culture Organizations (GACO) for 2023. The Arts Commission recommended five organizations to be funded - some of whom work with underserved youth. At a city council meeting held Tuesday, December 6, Olympia Arts Commission (OAC) chair Jim Burlingame said they received...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia community workgroup concludes Reimagining Public Safety work; city council accepts recommendations
The Olympia City Council, on Tuesday, December 6, formally accepted the community workgroup's recommendation for the Reimagining Public Safety project. The city council also recognized Strategic Planning and Performance manager Stacey Ray and the community workgroup's eight members for committing their time over the last 18 months to learning about the city's public safety system, listening to the community, and collecting the diversity of voices and perspectives needed to develop recommendations.
Chronicle
City of Chehalis Removes Condemnation Notices From Yard Birds
In a Dec. 6 news release, the City of Chehalis announced the condemnation placards it placed on Yard Birds have been removed. “Issues that led to the condemnation have been resolved. The property owner has worked closely with the city, Lewis County PUD and Washington State Labor and Industry to bring the building back to compliance with the most pressing safety protocols,” stated the release.
610KONA
WA State ‘Spied’ On Gun Shops in Counties, Including Benton
Wednesday, December 7th, the Washington State Attorney General's office announced the filing of a lawsuit against a Federal Way gunshop owner. Lawsuit filed over allegations store sold high-capacity ammo magazines. Ferguson had previously requested elected officials introduce legislation banning the sale of ammo magazines that hold more than ten rounds....
Chronicle
Centralia Residents Learn From Experience That Property Owners Are Responsible for Abandoned RVs
With the uptick in people experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest, more abandoned RVs are beginning to appear. Centralia resident Cathy Lindsey knows this firsthand after an RV was abandoned on her property Wednesday afternoon. A security camera on her neighbor’s property caught someone driving a white truck towing the...
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
KXRO.com
Drug sweeps conducted at Aberdeen schools this week.
According to the Aberdeen School District, officers and their K-9 partners from multiple agencies teamed up to conduct the drug sweep drills at Miller Junior High School, Aberdeen High School and the Harbor Learning Center. As the unannounced drills were carried out, the schools were put into modified lockdowns. The...
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
thejoltnews.com
Intercity Transit Authority adopts 2023 budget
The Intercity Transit Authority adopted a $182.7 million budget for 2023 during a meeting held on Wednesday, October 7. The board adopted the operating budget of $86,923,723 and a capital budget of $95,780,517, totaling $182,704,240, almost the same amount it had for the 2022 budget. The 2023 operating budget is...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey mulls letting go of a 40-ft unnamed road
Lacey expressed interest in relinquishing its interest in a 40-foot unnamed right of way (ROW) along Rainer Road during the city’s Transportation Committee meeting on Tuesday, December 6. City Engineer Aubrey Collier said the ROW does not serve any public purpose anymore as the development of The Links subdivision...
KOMO News
Washington AG files lawsuit against gun store illegally selling high-capacity ammo mags
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Bob Ferguson of Washington announced on Wednesday a consumer protection lawsuit against Federal Way Discount Guns and its owner, Mohammed Reza Baghai, for illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite the ban on such products in the state. Ferguson is also seeking an injunction that would...
Tri-City Herald
Puyallup couple face federal charges in connection to Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
A Puyallup man and his wife were charged last month in federal court with misdemeanors for taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday. Scott Ray Christensen and his wife, Holly Dionne Christensen, were taken into custody by the FBI...
DSHS investigating after more than a thousand Washington families’ state benefits stolen by scammers
SEATTLE — Families across Washington are learning the horrible news that their state benefits have been stolen by scammers. To make matters worse, the state can’t replace or refund those benefits. Sylvia Turner, who lives in Auburn, had $1,600 of her federal state and food benefits stolen. “I...
q13fox.com
Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Arts Commission approves sculpture concepts dubbed ‘tree’ and ‘roots’
Olympia Arts Commission approved the modified art pieces for Martin Way and Pacific Avenue Art Crossing project that was previously sent back following community members’ suggestions. Commissioned artists Jennifer Corio and Dave Frei returned to the Arts Commission on December 8 to present the modified proposed sculptures. According to...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Town Deals With Ongoing Illegal Hunting Problem
"Know your target and what lies beyond it" is a core tenet of marksmanship, and the spirit behind Ocean Shores' law against hunting within city limits. But this law is being challenged, and has been for years, by people who illegally poach on the city's large, docile and well-fed deer population for trophy kills, said Chief Neccie Logan.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January
Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
Chronicle
Death Notice: Dec. 6, 2022
• EUGENE J. BRANDNER, 73, Chehalis, died Nov. 23 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
