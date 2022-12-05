Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Where Bears Stand as Season Hits Homestretch
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand heading into Week 15 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 14 of the NFL season continued to clarify the championship picture. The Philadelphia Eagles found a new top gear in New York, hanging 48 on a Giants team that’s leaking oil like a...
Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa have an awful night in loss to Chargers, who needed the win
A couple weeks ago, there was no way of telling the Miami Dolphins would fall apart without any notice. They were still battling the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East crown. Tua Tagovailoa was getting MVP buzz. The Dolphins didn't play a great second half against the Houston Texans in...
Bears Rookie Report Card: Jaquan Brisker, Jack Sanborn Acing First Year
Bears rookie report card: Brisker, Sanborn acing first year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the ground floor of a rebuild, the Bears loaded their roster with young players looking to find long-term starters and depth options that fit their timeline. General manager Ryan Poles quickly retooled the secondary...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Deebo Samuel Carted Off With Ankle Injury During 49ers-Buccaneers Game
Emotional Deebo sustains left ankle injury, carted off field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury during the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and was taken on a cart to the locker room. The 49ers initially said Samuel...
Twitter Stunned as Baker Mayfield Leads Comeback Win 2 Days After Joining Rams
Twitter stunned as Mayfield leads comeback win 2 days after joining Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Three days later, he led an improbable comeback victory in primetime. In Mayfield's Rams debut, Los Angeles erased a 13-point deficit in...
Bulls' Alex Caruso to Miss Game Vs. Hawks With Lower Back Injury
Caruso to miss game vs. Hawks with lower back injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The injury bug is back for Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso. After playing six first-quarter minutes in Saturday's 144-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Caruso left the game with what the Bulls termed a "low back contusion" and did not return.
No. 23 Mississippi State’s defense shuts down Minnesota
Tolu Smith’s 20-point outing and Mississippi State’s stout defense worked to keep the No. 23 Bulldogs unbeaten Sunday night, rolling
Bulls' Javonte Green Out Vs. Mavericks, Misses 3rd Game With Injury
Green out vs. Mavs, misses 3rd game with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Javonte Green will not play in the Chicago Bulls' Saturday night home matchup against Dallas Mavericks, Billy Donovan told reporters pregame. The news poises Green to miss his third consecutive game with a bone...
NFL Draft Analyst Says Fields Should Have Been Taken No. 2 in 2021
NFL draft analyst says Fields should have been taken No. 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Looking back on the 2021 NFL draft class, how would you redraft the quarterbacks?. "Trevor Lawrence one, I think Fields would be two," Dane Brugler of The Athletic told David Kaplan on NBC...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1