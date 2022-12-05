State lawmakers have started signaling some of their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, with a wave of bills arriving since prefiling began last week. Among the topics likely to land on the agenda for the session that opens next month are legalizing sports betting, extending health care for new mothers and addressing a wave of education issues. In union news, an appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Parson administration acted improperly by restricting the deduction of union dues from corrections officers' paychecks. The state must allow those deductions to resume. Plus, flu hospitalizations have surged in Missouri as health officials warn of the worst flu season in more than a decade. Those stories and the day's other business headlines are below.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO