ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
missouribusinessalert.com

End of public health emergency could cause spike in uninsured Missouri children

The rate of uninsured children in Missouri stabilized during the COVID-19 pandemic, reversing a years-long trend that saw an increasing number of children losing coverage, according to a report released Wednesday by Georgetown University. But the researchers warn the end of the federal public health emergency, which will likely occur...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Economic slowdown, tax cuts likely to limit Missouri revenue growth, officials say

Missouri general revenue, which has enjoyed double-digit growth for more than two years, will slow dramatically in early 2023, a new estimate of state government finances indicates. The annual consensus revenue estimate – used as the benchmark for budgeting by both the state executive and legislature – issued Tuesday projects...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Legal marijuana coming Thursday to Missouri, but not to UM System campuses

Starting Thursday, most of the state's residents age 21 and older can legally possess up to 3 ounces of marijuana, but that won't be the case on University of Missouri System campuses. When an update to Missouri's state constitution that legalizes recreational marijuana use takes effect on Thursday, possession, consumption...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Chick-fil-A Supply to open new distribution center in Maryland Heights, Missouri investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs

Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a subsidiary and distribution service provider of Chick-fil-A, Inc., announced today it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights, investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the St. Louis area.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Flu hospitalizations on the rise; marijuana expungement petitions open Thursday

State lawmakers have started signaling some of their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, with a wave of bills arriving since prefiling began last week. Among the topics likely to land on the agenda for the session that opens next month are legalizing sports betting, extending health care for new mothers and addressing a wave of education issues. In union news, an appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Parson administration acted improperly by restricting the deduction of union dues from corrections officers' paychecks. The state must allow those deductions to resume. Plus, flu hospitalizations have surged in Missouri as health officials warn of the worst flu season in more than a decade. Those stories and the day's other business headlines are below.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Spire expands utility assistance programs this winter after raising rates

St. Louis Spire customers are about to see a rise in prices for heating and natural gas this winter now that the Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a rate increase. The bill for St. Louis customers will go up an average of 3.4%, or $3.06 a month. Spire officials say the money will go toward investing in infrastructure and paying employees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in corruption scheme

Three former St. Louis aldermen will spend between three and nearly four years in federal prison for their roles in a corruption scheme around development incentives. U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark handed down the sentences Tuesday to former board President Lewis Reed, former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad and former 22nd Ward Alderman Jeffrey Boyd. All three pleaded guilty in August to accepting cash, cars and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy