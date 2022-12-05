Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has 'ended'
DOHA – Cristiano Ronaldo said in a cryptic social media post that his dream of winning the World Cup with Portugal has ended, while stopping short of announcing his retirement from international duty. The 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears after Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the...
Business Insider
AI-designed face paint inspired by Juggalos could potentially fool the 15,000 facial recognition cameras at the Qatar World Cup
The Camoflags project is looking to start a conversation about how fans can circumvent surveillance in Qatar while not drawing attention to their obscured faces.
