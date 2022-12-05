FLAGLER BEACH – The Flagler Beach City Commission election is coming in March, and one of the most pressing issues is the future of William Whitson, the City Manager. Whitson was placed on the hot seat earlier this year when he did not apply for a sizeable tourism grant within the allotted period, potentially costing the city a chance at up to $739,000. The debacle saw Mayor Suzie Johnston file her own application on the city’s behalf past the deadline as a Hail Mary, but it achieved nothing but further debate.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO