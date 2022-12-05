Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
flaglerlive.com
Wawa Will Rise in Place of Paul Katz Building on Palm Coast Parkway and Florida Park Drive
A second Wawa is coming to Palm Coast. It’ll be built in place of the Paul Katz Professional Building at 1 Florida Park Drive South, on Palm Coast Parkway, next year. It’ll be directly across the street from one of the city’s three RaceTrac stations. The three-level,...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia to receive $5 million FDEP grant for sand placement
Volusia County will receive a $5 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to help with beach and dune sand placement as part of the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and Nicole. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Volusia County Council unanimously approved a grant agreement with FDEP....
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Zev Cohen to design new Cassen Park in Ormond Beach
An engineering firm has been chosen for the redesign of Cassen Park. The Ormond Beach City Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday, Dec. 6, a $202,155 contract proposal from local company Zev Cohen and Associates for the design and required permitting for the project, to be funded with Community Redevelopment Agency dollars, since the park is located within the CRA district at the southwest corner of the Granada Bridge.
WESH
'No loitering, no soliciting' signs being installed on I-95 ramps
Signs are now being placed on entrance and exit ramps on I-95. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says these "no loitering, no soliciting" signs were recently installed, due to concerns people on the ramps could cause traffic accidents and fatalities. Eight signs have been installed at these I-95 off-ramps (one...
YAHOO!
Volusia County splits largest department, promotes two longtime employees
The Volusia County Council approved leadership and structural changes in a key piece of its operation on Tuesday. The Council voted 5-0 to confirm Mark Swanson as the permanent director of the Public Protection Department and Jim Judge as the director of the Emergency Services Department. Swanson had been serving as the interim director of public protection. Judge had been serving as the interim director of emergency management and interim deputy director of public protection.
mynews13.com
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
WESH
Daytona Beach celebrates park reopening as leaders look to revitalize downtown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's snowing in Daytona Beach but that's not the only miracle on 221 Beach Street. A celebration was underway for the grand opening of the new Riverfront Esplanade. "Esplanade comes from the Latin word espandantos,” Esplanade Manager Joe Yarbrough said. According to the definition...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach Planning Board gives a thumbs up to hotel project on A1A
Residents came to the Planning Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, with an abundance of questions regarding the proposed hotel project at 264 S. Atlantic Ave. Cobb Cole attorney Rob Merrell, who is representing the property owner, said he counted 44 questions from the public before proceeding to address them. More questions were later asked.
askflagler.com
Heighter and Pontieri In, Fanelli Out at Palm Coast City Council; Danko Appointed Vice Mayor
PALM COAST – The landscape of the Palm Coast City Council changed considerably on Tuesday, as two new members were sworn in and the Vice Mayor post rotated. Council members John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho departed, and were replaced with the newly elected Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter. New...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County to study deadly Casselberry intersection after 3 crashes in a month
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - People who live near the intersection of East Lake Dr. and Bird Road are fed up after seeing another accident in the intersection over the weekend. Residents say the crash is the third in the last month. It comes just nine days after a 21-year-old was killed in a motorcycle accident in the same spot.
mynews13.com
Daytona Beach homes struggle to gain sea wall permit after storm damage
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Nearly one month since Hurricane Nicole made landfall in the state, reminders of its devastation are still apparent all along the Atlantic coast. Several Daytona Beach properties were inches away from collapsing after Hurricane Nicole. One couple has spent $70,000 hauling in trucks of sand...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: Renner should seek support from all Floridians, not just party base
Renner should seek support from all Floridians, not just party base. The Nov. 24 Observer article about Paul Renner, the new speaker of the Florida House, was just great until the last section on strong families. His inference that Democrats do not believe in God or believe that the USA...
palmcoastobserver.com
Help Palm Coast Fire Department keep the wreaths green by preventing fires
Palm Coast Fire Department Public Information Officer. The holiday season is underway, and the Palm Coast Fire Department is asking everyone to help keep the wreaths green at the city's fire stations by preventing fires. Project Green Wreath is a fire prevention program that runs through the month of December....
askflagler.com
Flagler Beach Candidates Divided on Future of City Manager
FLAGLER BEACH – The Flagler Beach City Commission election is coming in March, and one of the most pressing issues is the future of William Whitson, the City Manager. Whitson was placed on the hot seat earlier this year when he did not apply for a sizeable tourism grant within the allotted period, potentially costing the city a chance at up to $739,000. The debacle saw Mayor Suzie Johnston file her own application on the city’s behalf past the deadline as a Hail Mary, but it achieved nothing but further debate.
Florida Teen Blames 'Shadow In The Road' For Crashing Truck Into House
The suspect claims the shadow caused him to swerved off the road.
palmcoastobserver.com
Bonnie J. Setzekorn, 92, of Palm Coast, passed away on November 25, 2022 at Advent Health in Palm Coast.
Bonnie J. Setzekorn, 92, of Palm Coast, passed away on November 25, 2022 at Advent Health in Palm Coast. She spent her early adulthood as an army wife and mother of two children. A memorial will be held Friday December 16, 2022, at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church 6050...
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Kindergarteners Have Florida’s Highest Rate of Religious Exemptions from Immunization
Flagler County’s kindergarteners enrolled in public schools have the highest rate of exemption from immunization on religious grounds in Florida–5.5 percent, according to a new report by the Florida Department of Health. The statewide average is 3 percent. Flagler’s seventh graders have the third highest rate of religious exemptions, after Sarasota and Gilchrist counties.
flaglerlive.com
Nicholas Ceraldi, 50, Is Killed After His Motorcycle Strikes Two Deer in Palm Coast’s F-Section
Nicholas A. Ceraldi, a 50-year-old resident of Firethorn Lane in Palm Coast, was killed shortly after midnight this morning when the motorcycle he was driving struck two deer on his street. The crash was reported 40 minutes after midnight. Ceraldi was traveling east on Firethorn, toward his home, when he...
CNET
Researchers Explain Mysterious Structure Found on Beach After Hurricane
A piece of the past has returned to haunt a Florida beach after a mysterious object made of wood and metal emerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole in November. Initial speculation suggested it might be part of an old pier or perhaps a shipwreck. Now researchers say it's likely the remains of a cargo ship from the 1800s.
Comments / 2