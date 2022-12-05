ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunnell, FL

Volusia to receive $5 million FDEP grant for sand placement

Volusia County will receive a $5 million grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to help with beach and dune sand placement as part of the ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian and Nicole. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Volusia County Council unanimously approved a grant agreement with FDEP....
Volusia County farm loses half its crop to hurricane flooding

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County farmer said back-to-back hurricanes brought floodwaters up to his chest in his field, causing him to lose nearly half of his crop. John Joshlin and his wife run Common Ground Farm, an organic farm off East Taylor Road in DeLand. While he said it has flooded before, he has never seen it flood to the extent that it did after hurricanes Ian and Nicole in the 15 years they’ve owned the property.
Zev Cohen to design new Cassen Park in Ormond Beach

An engineering firm has been chosen for the redesign of Cassen Park. The Ormond Beach City Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday, Dec. 6, a $202,155 contract proposal from local company Zev Cohen and Associates for the design and required permitting for the project, to be funded with Community Redevelopment Agency dollars, since the park is located within the CRA district at the southwest corner of the Granada Bridge.
'No loitering, no soliciting' signs being installed on I-95 ramps

Signs are now being placed on entrance and exit ramps on I-95. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says these "no loitering, no soliciting" signs were recently installed, due to concerns people on the ramps could cause traffic accidents and fatalities. Eight signs have been installed at these I-95 off-ramps (one...
Volusia County splits largest department, promotes two longtime employees

The Volusia County Council approved leadership and structural changes in a key piece of its operation on Tuesday. The Council voted 5-0 to confirm Mark Swanson as the permanent director of the Public Protection Department and Jim Judge as the director of the Emergency Services Department. Swanson had been serving as the interim director of public protection. Judge had been serving as the interim director of emergency management and interim deputy director of public protection.
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
Ormond Beach Planning Board gives a thumbs up to hotel project on A1A

Residents came to the Planning Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, with an abundance of questions regarding the proposed hotel project at 264 S. Atlantic Ave. Cobb Cole attorney Rob Merrell, who is representing the property owner, said he counted 44 questions from the public before proceeding to address them. More questions were later asked.
Help Palm Coast Fire Department keep the wreaths green by preventing fires

Palm Coast Fire Department Public Information Officer. The holiday season is underway, and the Palm Coast Fire Department is asking everyone to help keep the wreaths green at the city's fire stations by preventing fires. Project Green Wreath is a fire prevention program that runs through the month of December....
Flagler Beach Candidates Divided on Future of City Manager

FLAGLER BEACH – The Flagler Beach City Commission election is coming in March, and one of the most pressing issues is the future of William Whitson, the City Manager. Whitson was placed on the hot seat earlier this year when he did not apply for a sizeable tourism grant within the allotted period, potentially costing the city a chance at up to $739,000. The debacle saw Mayor Suzie Johnston file her own application on the city’s behalf past the deadline as a Hail Mary, but it achieved nothing but further debate.
Flagler’s Kindergarteners Have Florida’s Highest Rate of Religious Exemptions from Immunization

Flagler County’s kindergarteners enrolled in public schools have the highest rate of exemption from immunization on religious grounds in Florida–5.5 percent, according to a new report by the Florida Department of Health. The statewide average is 3 percent. Flagler’s seventh graders have the third highest rate of religious exemptions, after Sarasota and Gilchrist counties.
