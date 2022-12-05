Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County first responders collect toy and food for communities they serve
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There was a little friendly competition between the Leland police and fire departments Friday — all for a good cause. Both fire and police were at the Walmart in Leland collecting non-perishable food items and unwrapped toys. All donations will go to Brunswick Family...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach town manager responds to parking confusion
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Earlier this year, the Town of Carolina Beach made some changes to its off-season paid parking program. They involve the hours paid parking is enforced but there seems to be some confusion. As a result — some people have received tickets. Beginning November...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on new businesses coming to Leland
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing areas in Brunswick County, and there are many new commercial and residential developments coming to the town. Construction is underway in Leland Town Center, which is expected to bring more businesses to the area off US Highway 17....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Lake Waccamaw boil water advisory lifted
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to Town of Lake Waccamaw officials, water users no longer have to boil water used for human consumption. The system has resumed normal operations for the areas after a water main break caused low pressure and outages in the distribution system. A boil...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Azalea Festival hosts inaugural ‘Jingle at the Beach’
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–A family-friendly, inaugural holiday event kicked off in Wrightsville Beach on Saturday. ‘Jingle at the Beach’ presented by the North Carolina Azalea Festival held its very first celebration at the Wrightsville Beach Park on Saturday afternoon. The event included performances, arts and crafts, face painting,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Sharks to host ‘Santa Jaws’ donation drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–If you’ve run across any unwanted sports equipment while cleaning out your garage, the Wilmington Sharks want you bring it to their ‘Santa Jaws’ donation drive on Saturday. The Sharks will be at Independence Mall tomorrow collecting sports equipment for children who want to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bolivia Christmas parade adds vendor show this year
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – The Bolivia Christmas Parade, put on by the town’s fire department, has been around for nearly 40 years. Organizers added to the parade this year to help local small business owners and artists. According to Bolivia Fire Chief Marcus Crisco, the community looks forward...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington police officer injured, two men facing charges
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Wilmington Police say an officer was injured early Friday morning. Police say officers tried to talk with two men who were walking near 9th and Castle Streets just before 1:30 a.m. Police say Quashon Zavier Vereen, 19, started to run off, but was caught moments later...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC performs ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Christmas classic returned to the Wilson Center on Saturday. ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ was put on by the Acting I class of Cape Fear Community College. The CFCC Department of Fine and Performing Arts says the annual production of the holiday classic has been...
Comments / 0