ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Procession route announced for Officer Jordan Jackson’s Celebration of Life Service

Bellevue, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QK0qn_0jYPOjlE00

Plan for short-term road closures, traffic delays on Tuesday, Dec. 6

The procession route has been established for the Celebration of Life service for Officer Jordan Jackson, taking place Tuesday, Dec. 6. The procession will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. and wind its way through Bellevue streets before arriving at the Meydenbauer Center for the service, which starts at 1 p.m.

The public is encouraged to line the route to show support for Officer Jackson and his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvXf2_0jYPOjlE00
Procession route map

The route begins at 148th Avenue SE and SE 16th Street, traveling north

  • It will continue west on NE 8th Street
  • North on 120th Avenue NE
  • West on NE 12th Street
  • South on 112th Avenue NE, until arriving at the Meydenbauer Center

Members of Officer Jackson’s family and Bellevue Police vehicles will arrive at the Meydenbauer Center and Bellevue City Hall to end their portion of the procession. All other vehicles in the procession will continue to assigned parking at the South Bellevue Transit Center by the following route:

  • Enter southbound I-405 at NE 8th Street
  • Travel west on I-90
  • North on Bellevue Way, arriving at the South Bellevue Transit Center

There will be temporary rolling closures along the procession route. It’s estimated that the closure along 148th Avenue SE could last up to 15 minutes as vehicles stage for the start of the procession, while the other closures will be approximately 8-10 minutes as the group moves through. There will be extended road closures adjacent to the Meydenbauer Center as shown below.

  • 112th Avenue NE between NE 4th Street and NE 8th Street will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • NE 6th Street between 110th Avenue NE and 112th Avenue NE will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • NE 6th Street between 112th Avenue NE and I-405 will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

If you live or work along the procession route or near any of these temporary closures, please plan accordingly.

While the service is open to the public, please be aware that parking is extremely limited and there will be road closures around the immediate area. Members of the public may also watch the televised service, which the City of Bellevue will livestream on Bellevue Television. Major regional television stations will also carry the service live.

If you plan to attend the service, we suggest you consider using Metro or a rideshare service. The Bellevue Transit Center (10850 NE 6th Street) is less than a block from the Meydenbauer Center.

Below are some bus options from key Eastside areas in or near Bellevue. Please confirm the times and routes on the King County Metro website in case of disruptions.

  • Wilburton Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 240, Route 246
  • Eastgate Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 240, Route 271
  • South Kirkland Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 249, Route 250
  • Mercer Island Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 550
  • Newport Hills Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 560
  • Overlake Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: B Line

Thank you for your continued support as we honor Officer Jackson and his service to our community. He died Nov. 21 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision while he was on duty in Bellevue that day. As previously released, the public is welcome to donate to support Officer Jackson’s wife and two young children through the Bellevue Police Foundation.

More information on the Celebration of Life service is available in an earlier announcement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay

A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m. WSDOT...
SEATTLE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Introducing map that tracks which Bellevue streets are plowed

As we enter snow and ice season, the Bellevue Transportation Department is launching an online map that will track which streets are plowed almost in real time during winter weather events. In a beta version still being tested and refined, the winter response map pulls data from GPS tracking technology...
BELLEVUE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
EVERETT, WA
seattlebikeblog.com

Packer: The public won’t build a new surface parking lot near Pike Place Market after all

Ryan Packer has some wonderful news: Seattle City Light will not build its planned surface parking lot at Western Ave and Blanchard Street after all. Word of the proposed parking lot, located within the Western Ave business strip that extends north from Pike Place Market, was a huge disappointment after a public process revealed a clear desire for a park or other public space on the parcel that was formerly home for a Viaduct off-ramp.
SEATTLE, WA
Bellevue, Washington

Comments sought on draft emergency water supply plan

The City of Bellevue has developed a plan to restore water service sooner to more customers after a severe earthquake. Residents and businesses are invited to provide feedback on the draft plan as part of the State Environmental Policy Act review. Bellevue’s water system and regional water supplies are vulnerable...
BELLEVUE, WA
The Center Square

Seattle-Tacoma is the second worst U.S. metro area for package theft, according to report

(The Center Square) – A new report by SafeWise reveals that the Seattle-Tacoma region was the second worst metro area for package thefts in the country. According to the report, about 260 million packages were taken from porches across the country over the last 12 months. SafeWise surveyed 1,000 Americans and found this year’s number of stolen packages to be an increase of 50 million more than last year's results.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Councilmember calls for light rail ‘starter line’ from Bellevue to Redmond

Sound Transit is exploring the option of starting light rail service on the Eastside despite delays in construction connecting the track to the main Seattle light rail line. District 6 King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci expressed her excitement after taking her first trip on the newly completed light rail track from Bel-Red station at 130th street to Overlake Village Station in Redmond Thursday night.
REDMOND, WA
riviera-maya-news.com

PDC taxi drivers join agreement to provide services to Tulum airport and Maya Train

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — Taxi drivers from the Municipality of Solidaridad have joined in the agreements to provide their services to the upcoming Tulum airport. Luis Herrera Quiam, General Secretary of the Lázaro Cárdenas del Río taxi drivers’ union in Playa del Carmen, said the PDC taxi drivers will also be able to offer their services in the Tulum zone of the Maya Train.
SEATTLE, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Kirkland legend Bill Woods dies

Former Kirkland mayor and longtime community champion Bill Woods died Dec. 7, 2022. He was 97. Woods, a World War II veteran, worked as a pharmacist for about 40 years. He moved to Kirkland in 1953 when the city had about 5,000 residents, and in 1962, he opened the Lakeshore Pharmacy.
KIRKLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy