Procession route announced for Officer Jordan Jackson’s Celebration of Life Service

Plan for short-term road closures, traffic delays on Tuesday, Dec. 6

The procession route has been established for the Celebration of Life service for Officer Jordan Jackson, taking place Tuesday, Dec. 6. The procession will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. and wind its way through Bellevue streets before arriving at the Meydenbauer Center for the service, which starts at 1 p.m.

The public is encouraged to line the route to show support for Officer Jackson and his family.

Procession route map

The route begins at 148th Avenue SE and SE 16th Street, traveling north

It will continue west on NE 8th Street

North on 120th Avenue NE

West on NE 12th Street

South on 112th Avenue NE, until arriving at the Meydenbauer Center

Members of Officer Jackson’s family and Bellevue Police vehicles will arrive at the Meydenbauer Center and Bellevue City Hall to end their portion of the procession. All other vehicles in the procession will continue to assigned parking at the South Bellevue Transit Center by the following route:

Enter southbound I-405 at NE 8th Street

Travel west on I-90

North on Bellevue Way, arriving at the South Bellevue Transit Center

There will be temporary rolling closures along the procession route. It’s estimated that the closure along 148th Avenue SE could last up to 15 minutes as vehicles stage for the start of the procession, while the other closures will be approximately 8-10 minutes as the group moves through. There will be extended road closures adjacent to the Meydenbauer Center as shown below.

112th Avenue NE between NE 4th Street and NE 8th Street will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

NE 6th Street between 110th Avenue NE and 112th Avenue NE will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

NE 6th Street between 112th Avenue NE and I-405 will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

If you live or work along the procession route or near any of these temporary closures, please plan accordingly.

While the service is open to the public, please be aware that parking is extremely limited and there will be road closures around the immediate area. Members of the public may also watch the televised service, which the City of Bellevue will livestream on Bellevue Television. Major regional television stations will also carry the service live.

If you plan to attend the service, we suggest you consider using Metro or a rideshare service. The Bellevue Transit Center (10850 NE 6th Street) is less than a block from the Meydenbauer Center.

Below are some bus options from key Eastside areas in or near Bellevue. Please confirm the times and routes on the King County Metro website in case of disruptions.

Wilburton Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 240, Route 246

Eastgate Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 240, Route 271

South Kirkland Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 249, Route 250

Mercer Island Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 550

Newport Hills Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: Route 560

Overlake Park and Ride to Bellevue Transit Center: B Line

Thank you for your continued support as we honor Officer Jackson and his service to our community. He died Nov. 21 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision while he was on duty in Bellevue that day. As previously released, the public is welcome to donate to support Officer Jackson’s wife and two young children through the Bellevue Police Foundation.

More information on the Celebration of Life service is available in an earlier announcement.