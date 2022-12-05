ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger throws set tone with three wins and five personal bests.

OSHKOSH, Wis. – In their indoor season debut, the Auburn throws group racked up three event wins and five new personal-best marks over the weekend at the UW Oshkosh Early Bird Meet at the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. "I am really impressed by the way all of...
Tiger throws set to kickstart indoor season at Early Bird Invitational

AUBURN, Ala. – The Auburn throws team will return to competition to officially begin the Tigers' first indoor season under the helm of head coach Leroy Burrell at the UW Early Bird Invitational Saturday, Dec. 8 in Oshkosh, Wis. "Really excited to get the year started," Auburn Head Coach...
Auburn women back in action vs. Ragin' Cajuns Sunday

AUBURN, Ala. – After a week off for final exams, the Auburn women's basketball team is back on the court Sunday afternoon as they host the University of Louisiana at Lafayette at 2 p.m. CT. The Tigers (6-2) are coming off a huge 40-point win over previously unbeaten UCF...
