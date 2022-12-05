Child may have been accidentally shot at Memphis school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital after a gunshot went off at a Memphis school, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at Freedom Prep Charter School around 12:30 p.m.

He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.

MPD said it’s still unclear what led to that gunshot, but, after interviewing that 15-year-old and several witnesses, police believe the gunfire may have been accidental.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown but police determined that no unauthorized person was on campus and no additional threats were located, leading to the school being dismissed at its normal time.

MPD said that no arrests have been made and no gun has been recovered.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, police said.

