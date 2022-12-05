Most networks would use the season finale of their biggest show to launch a new series or plug a show that needs a little boost. Never Adult Swim. No, this is a network that has always been defined by one word: chaos. And it’s not slowing down in the wake of Rick and Morty Season 6. “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation” may be over, but this night is only beginning. Consider this your spoiler-free guide to what the hell Yule Log is and why you need to keep watching those flames. What Is Adult Swim’s Yule Log? Has Adult Swim felt fairly calm and...

22 MINUTES AGO