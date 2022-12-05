Read full article on original website
Did You Know These Real-Life Couples Have Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together?
Watch: Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes. Hallmark Channel proudly proclaims it's the channel "where love happens," and this is literally true for these celebrity couples. Known for their feel-good rom-coms, the network is responsible for staging several meet-cutes between the stars of their movies, including Victor Webster...
'The White Lotus' says 'Arrivederci' with a brilliant second-season finale
It started with floating bodies, and finally brought home its various threads with a sly nod to the fact that the sex in this visit to "The White Lotus" tended to be transactional. In between, the second installment proved almost as engrossing, uncomfortable and meme-worthy as its Emmy-winning predecessor, which is no small accomplishment for writer-director Mike White.
The White Lotus Season 2 Finale: The Characters' Fates Revealed
Warning: This article includes spoilers from the season two finale of The White Lotus. Several guests have checked out of the White Lotus for good. The highly anticipated season two finale for The...
Tina Turner and Ike Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62
The Turner family has lost a beloved member. Ronnie Turner, the youngest son of legendary singer Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died at the age of 62. Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, confirmed his passing in a touching post, calling her husband "a true angel." "I did the...
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After Stopping IVF Process With Travis Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After IVF Journey. Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing back the curtain on her IVF journey. The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into how she is doing after stopping in vitro fertilization treatments with husband Travis Barker. In a photo posted to her Dec. 8 Instagram Story, Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie of herself on a treadmill with the words, "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!"
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season
Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
North West Dances Around Her House to Michael Jackson Song
It's North West, princess of pop! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter paid tribute to Michael Jackson on TikTok. In a video posted to her and her mom's joint account Dec. 9, North...
What the Hell is Adult Swim’s ‘Yule Log’?
Most networks would use the season finale of their biggest show to launch a new series or plug a show that needs a little boost. Never Adult Swim. No, this is a network that has always been defined by one word: chaos. And it’s not slowing down in the wake of Rick and Morty Season 6. “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation” may be over, but this night is only beginning. Consider this your spoiler-free guide to what the hell Yule Log is and why you need to keep watching those flames. What Is Adult Swim’s Yule Log? Has Adult Swim felt fairly calm and...
Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo Have a Griswold Family Vacation Reunion—With a Special Guest
Watch: How Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Became THE Holiday Song. Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo, who played parents Clark and Ellen Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation movies in the '80s and '90s, met up Dec. 10 at Steel City Comic Con in Pittsburgh. "Together again…" D'Angelo 71,...
Christina Haack Shares Details About Her “Low-Key” Courthouse Wedding With Josh Hall
Watch: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement. A wedding so nice, Christina Haack did it twice. The HGTV star got candid about her recent nuptials, reflecting on why she and Josh Hall decided to have a simple, private courthouse ceremony ahead of their larger wedding in Maui. "There's...
SVU's Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Kelli Giddish's Exit—Plus, How Rollins Said Goodbye
Watch: Stars Who Exited Hit TV Shows: Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy & More. Mariska Hargitay is paying tribute to her longtime co-star. Following Kelli Giddish's final episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Dec. 8, the long running procedural's star shared a heartfelt message to her fellow SVU detective on Instagram.
See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show
Watch: Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever" Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius. Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her look-alike mom. The 23-year old hit up the Celine fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with fiery orange locks, worn down, curled and parted at the center. She teamed the new 'do with a striped, unbuttoned, short sleeve jacket over a triangle bra and matching miniskirt.
My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.
Proof that Paris Hilton Is a Top-Notch Aunt, According to Nicky Hilton
Watch: Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update. Nothing in this world compares to Paris Hilton's role as an aunt. At least, that's what big sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild believes. The fashion designer recently gushed over the Paris in Love star after she planned a family trip to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate niece Teddy Marilyn's upcoming fifth birthday.
Chris Olsen Breaks Down His 10 Romantic Partners of 2022
Move over Spotify, Chris Olsen is doing a different sort of end of the year review. The TikToker posted a video to the social media platform on Dec. 9, walking his fans through his 2022 Dating...
Go Inside the Wild Story of Peacock's Paul T. Goldman
Watch: Maria Bakalova Reveals "Borat 2" Was First Comedy Role. The life of Paul T. Goldman demanded a series unlike any other. In the trailer for Paul T. Goldman, premiering Jan. 1 on Peacock, the strange, twisty story of the titular protagonist comes to life at the hands of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner—who has spent over a decade shooting the one-of-a-kind show.
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL
Watch: Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise. Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC
Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged
Watch: Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards. Wedding bells are ringing for Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon. Two days after the longtime couple made their red carpet debut, Alexander confirmed the parents of Arlo, 1, are engaged!. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's...
Sarah Paulson and Bestie Amanda Peet Introduce Their New Rescue Dogs
Home for the holidays. Just in time for Christmas, Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet, her co-star in the ‘90s series Jack & Jill, have each added two adorable new family members. The famous friends...
