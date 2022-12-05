ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

'The White Lotus' says 'Arrivederci' with a brilliant second-season finale

It started with floating bodies, and finally brought home its various threads with a sly nod to the fact that the sex in this visit to "The White Lotus" tended to be transactional. In between, the second installment proved almost as engrossing, uncomfortable and meme-worthy as its Emmy-winning predecessor, which is no small accomplishment for writer-director Mike White.
Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After Stopping IVF Process With Travis Barker

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After IVF Journey. Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing back the curtain on her IVF journey. The Kardashians star gave a glimpse into how she is doing after stopping in vitro fertilization treatments with husband Travis Barker. In a photo posted to her Dec. 8 Instagram Story, Kourtney snapped a mirror selfie of herself on a treadmill with the words, "Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!"
How Jeannie Mai Is Spoiling Baby Monaco With Love During Her First Holiday Season

Watch: Jeannie Mai Jenkins Talks Baby Monaco's First Christmas. What's the perfect recipe for an epic holiday celebration? A season filled with love, of course!. The minute trick or treaters left her neighborhood on Halloween night, Jeannie Mai Jenkins went into holiday mode by putting up her Christmas trees and doing all that she can to make the season bright for her 11-month-old daughter Monaco.
GEORGIA STATE
Decider.com

What the Hell is Adult Swim’s ‘Yule Log’?

Most networks would use the season finale of their biggest show to launch a new series or plug a show that needs a little boost. Never Adult Swim. No, this is a network that has always been defined by one word: chaos. And it’s not slowing down in the wake of Rick and Morty Season 6. “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation” may be over, but this night is only beginning. Consider this your spoiler-free guide to what the hell Yule Log is and why you need to keep watching those flames. What Is Adult Swim’s Yule Log? Has Adult Swim felt fairly calm and...
See Ava Phillippe's Fiery Hair Transformation at Celine Fashion Show

Watch: Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality: "Gender Is Whatever" Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously genius. Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon, recently debuted a new wild hair color that is sure to set her apart from her look-alike mom. The 23-year old hit up the Celine fashion show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Dec. 8 with fiery orange locks, worn down, curled and parted at the center. She teamed the new 'do with a striped, unbuttoned, short sleeve jacket over a triangle bra and matching miniskirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
My Unorthodox Life’s Batsheva Haart Shares Her 2023 Dating Goal

Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Batsheva Haart is looking to the new year with a new sense of optimism. The star of Netflix's My Unorthodox Life, who split from husband Ben Weinstein in November 2021 after nine years of marriage, exclusively told E! News why she's looking forward to a fresh start when the calendar turns.
Proof that Paris Hilton Is a Top-Notch Aunt, According to Nicky Hilton

Watch: Nicky Hilton Shares Best Mom Advice & Paris' IVF Update. Nothing in this world compares to Paris Hilton's role as an aunt. At least, that's what big sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild believes. The fashion designer recently gushed over the Paris in Love star after she planned a family trip to the happiest place on Earth to celebrate niece Teddy Marilyn's upcoming fifth birthday.
Go Inside the Wild Story of Peacock's Paul T. Goldman

Watch: Maria Bakalova Reveals "Borat 2" Was First Comedy Role. The life of Paul T. Goldman demanded a series unlike any other. In the trailer for Paul T. Goldman, premiering Jan. 1 on Peacock, the strange, twisty story of the titular protagonist comes to life at the hands of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm director Jason Woliner—who has spent over a decade shooting the one-of-a-kind show.
Selena Gomez, Kieran Culkin, Steve Martin & Martin Short Spoof Father of the Bride on SNL

Watch: Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short in SNL Surprise. Selena Gomez and Kieran Culkin making SNL cameos together? Oh!. The pop star made not one but two surprise appearances on NBC's Saturday Night Live, reuniting with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the NBC sketch series. Selena joined the comedy legends onstage during their opening monologue and also starred in one of the show's themed sketches—a parody sequel of Father of the Bride.
Katie Holmes Showcases Daring Early '00s Look at 2022 Jingle Ball in NYC

Katie Holmes is helping bring back that Y2K fashion. The actress, who rose to fame playing Joey on Dawson's Creek in the '90s and early '00s, recently channeled a look reminiscent of the style from the latter era. At Z100's 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Dec. 9, Holmes wore a thigh-length strapless indigo silk top over baggy blue jeans with frayed hems and black sneakers. She wore her brunette hair in playful waves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Are Engaged

Watch: Allison Williams Talks Time's Up at 2018 SAG Awards. Wedding bells are ringing for Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon. Two days after the longtime couple made their red carpet debut, Alexander confirmed the parents of Arlo, 1, are engaged!. "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It's...
