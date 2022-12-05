Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
Juvenile charged with terroristic threatening in Glasgow after social media threat investigation
GLASGOW, Ky. – One juvenile is facing charges after police say the juvenile made a threat against Glasgow schools. On Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department received information about the threat made on social media. Detectives learned that a juvenile posted a threat to Snapchat toward students at Glasgow schools,...
Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
Name Released In Russellville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
Big Clifty man who fired handgun inside Leitchfield convenience store arrested by KSP on warrant, multiple other felony charges
The Big Clifty man who fired a handgun in the bathroom of a Leitchfield convenience store has been arrested in Hardin County on multiple felony charges. Michael Buechele, 20, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday afternoon. Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton, who, along with LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell,...
BGFD respond to fire at local shopping center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a fire at a shopping center on Dec. 8. Officials say they received multiple calls of a possible structure fire at Sugar Maple Square on Highway 185. The callers and Warren County Sheriff deputies said there was heavy...
FBI, police investigating threat made to some area schools
BOWLING GREEN — Schools in Warren and Allen counties are on alert after an apparent threat was received online sometime Wednesday evening. Warren County Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a statement to families detailing how the threat was received on a Lexington-based website. He said he had received notice of a potential threat to staff and students of three area high schools – Bowling Green High, Warren Central High and Allen County-Scottsville High. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul were also included in the safety concern.
Police Arrest Teacher Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Messages To Students
Logan County Officials recently arrested a teacher who was accused of sending inappropriate messages to students at Logan Middle School. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received word last Wednesday that the messages in question were being sent through Snapchat. 25-year-old Aaron Grant, of Foster, was arrested following an investigation....
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
‘Go serve the warrant’: Indy activists seek justice for Emmett Till at accuser’s home in Kentucky
There were four cars already parked in the left lot of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 6 a.m. Dec. 3. Getting out of their cars on the church’s slick sidewalk were Dave Rozzell and Mmoja Ajabu, both members of the Veterans Association of African Descendants, who were greeted by a gusting wind as they opened their doors.
Online threat leads to closure of one southern Kentucky school district, increased security at two others
Warren and Allen County school officials remain on guard after a threat was posted online targeting three area high schools on Wednesday night. Warren Central, Bowling Green, and Allen County-Scottsville high schools were named as potential safety threats in an online post to a Lexington-based website. The post also targeted U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.
Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash
An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
4 newly graduated law enforcement officers to begin serving in Grayson Co.
The law enforcement ranks in Grayson County grew by four on Thursday as new officers and a deputy graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Basic Training Academy. In total, 31 new law enforcement officers from around Kentucky graduated from the 20-week academy where they received, in...
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
