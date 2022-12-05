Read full article on original website
CT’s ‘clean slate law’ faces delay, and supporters yearn for answers
Full implementation of the CT law, which will erase misdemeanors and certain felonies from some people’s records, is pushed to late 2023.
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
NBC Connecticut
CT ‘Lucky for Life' Ticket Won $365,000 a Year
Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life” after hitting the “Lucky for Life” jackpot Tuesday night. That one ticket is worth $365,000 a year for life. It was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, according to the CT Lottery. Another ticket won $25,000 a year...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT
(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
WTNH.com
Look familiar? These 5 holiday movies were filmed in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year. See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:. “Next Stop, Christmas”. The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features...
trumbulltimes.com
These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
These 10 Connecticut Restaurant Meals Need to Be on Your Bucket List
When an out-of-state friend or relative comes to visit me, I want to show off Connecticut's culinary landscape. We have so many superior restaurants, dare I say, some of the best in the world?. I want them to leave here saying "That was the best _____ I've ever had in...
Gov. Lamont begins second term by making staff adjustments
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters re-elected Governor Ned Lamont for a second term this November. In the last several weeks, News 8 has reported on staff shake-ups and changes seen at multiple state agencies. The day after voters pushed Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrats to victory, staff and agency heads surrounded the party outside the […]
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Yale Daily News
New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development
Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
betheladvocate.com
Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents
Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
Lamont official: Heating aid grants for many families will increase
Heating aid grants for many families will increase this winter but Republicans say the effort doesn't go far enough.
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
iheart.com
Georgia City Named One Of The Most Fun In America
Every city in America is special in its own way. It could have an excellent night life, some fantastic entertainment options, great low-cost activities available, or a combination of all three to make it a fun place to live and visit. Walletup recently conducted a study to find which cities...
PHOTOS: Nearly 100 neglected goats up for adoption in Connecticut
REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) – The state of Connecticut is now accepting applications for nearly 100 goats that were seized from a home in Redding last year. In March of 2021, more than 90 neglected and injured goats were seized from Nancy Burton in Redding. Attorney General William Tong sought permanent custody of the goats in […]
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in RI
One lucky Rhode Islander just won an early Christmas present.
