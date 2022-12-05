ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

CT ‘Lucky for Life' Ticket Won $365,000 a Year

Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life” after hitting the “Lucky for Life” jackpot Tuesday night. That one ticket is worth $365,000 a year for life. It was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, according to the CT Lottery. Another ticket won $25,000 a year...
Eyewitness News

Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT

(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
WTNH.com

Look familiar? These 5 holiday movies were filmed in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year. See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:. “Next Stop, Christmas”. The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features...
trumbulltimes.com

These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
WTNH

Gov. Lamont begins second term by making staff adjustments

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Voters re-elected Governor Ned Lamont for a second term this November. In the last several weeks, News 8 has reported on staff shake-ups and changes seen at multiple state agencies. The day after voters pushed Gov. Ned Lamont and Democrats to victory, staff and agency heads surrounded the party outside the […]
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
betheladvocate.com

Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents

Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
WSBS

iheart.com

WTNH

PHOTOS: Nearly 100 neglected goats up for adoption in Connecticut

REDDING, Conn. (WTNH) – The state of Connecticut is now accepting applications for nearly 100 goats that were seized from a home in Redding last year. In March of 2021, more than 90 neglected and injured goats were seized from Nancy Burton in Redding. Attorney General William Tong sought permanent custody of the goats in […]
REDDING, CT

