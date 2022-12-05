Read full article on original website
Cape Central wins SEMO Conference Tournament Championship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central defeated Jackson 53-33 in the 2022 SEMO Conference Basketball Tournament Championship on Friday night. Leading 41-31 at the end of the third quarter, the Tigers defense held the Indians to just two points during the final frame. This comes on the heels of Jackson scoring 79 and 81 points, respectively, in their two wins to reach the title game.
Sleigh Your Shopping event in Jackson, Mo.
An entire year has passed since a deadly tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky. Free healthcare services offered at Lighthouse United Church. Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization.
Winners of Cape Girardeau’s 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights announced
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape announced the winners of the 30th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights. Best Business Appearance: Holloway Carpet One Floor & Home. Best Lighting: CrossRoads Church - Cape Girardeau/Jackson. Chairman’s Award: The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts/Cape Specialty Entertainment Group. The 2022 Parade of Lights’...
Happy Slapowitz Toy Drive
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel.
Free medical event helps residents in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents in Southeast Missouri were able to get some assistance with their healthcare needs thanks to a local organization. Footsteps Medical Missions set up shop at the Lighthouse United Church in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on December 10 offering an assortment of healthcare services for individuals who need it, along with informing them about their religious beliefs.
Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019
Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is underway tonight in Downtown Cape. The Toy Bash has raised more than $550,000 in toys and cash since 2002.
First ever Very Merry Holiday Market kicks off this weekend in Marion
MARION, IL. (KFVS) - The Holiday Season is quickly approaching, and one city is working to bring the Holiday spirit to their community. Marion, Ill., is having their first ever Very Merry Holiday Market. It will be 2 blocks north of the clock on the corner of Market Street and...
Leaders in the community coming together to bring awareness to drug addiction and mental health
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A major conference in the Heartland today, focusing on addiction on mental health. More than 200 people from across Missouri gathered in Sikeston to discuss ways to improve treatment. State Senator Holly Rehder says the first step is bringing more community awareness, and eliminating the...
Jackson Moose Lodge donates dozens of bikes for area kids
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Jackson, Mo., is doing their part in helping area children have a nice Christmas. The Jackson Moose Lodge 2702 loaded up dozens of bicycles to the Toys For Tots program to distribute to the kids in the area for the festive holiday. Jim...
Man stabbed, suspect in custody
A Sikeston man was found guilty earlier today for his role in the 2019 shooting death of a Carbondale man. Bringing awareness to mental health and drug addiction in the Bootheel.
Uptown Jackson shops give customers a better Christmas experience
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Businesses in Uptown Jackson, Mo., are helping their neighboring businesses to give everyone a better Christmas experience this weekend. Shops opened their doors and offered drinks for welcoming guests as part of the Sleigh Your Shopping event. This event was put on by the Uptown Jackson...
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court
A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Happy Slapowitz begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Cape Girardeau on Friday, Dec. 9. ISP investigating Williamson County officer involved shooting.
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting
The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will return to downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Friday night. Man accused of killing two women to be back in court. A shooter out of Butler County is due in court this upcoming Monday for a status hearing. 243 toys collected during Teddy Bear Toss.
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
Student Santas helping thousands with gifts/meal this Christmas
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - While Christmas is a time for family togetherness, it’s also a time where people help their neighbors. That’s where Student Santas comes in as many families are paired up with people that take care of them for the Christmas holiday. Student Santas is...
