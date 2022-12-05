Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Former Polk County firefighter arrested after falsifying timecard to make extra money, deputies say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County firefighter resigned his position after being arrested for grand theft and fraud. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on September 13, 28-year-old Lance Taylor Dunn accessed his online employee payroll information and added his name to a roster for a 24-hour shift he did not work and was paid for that unworked shift.
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot at extended stay hotel, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot at an extended stay hotel in Orlando late Thursday night, according to police. Officers arrived at the Home Suite Home extended stay hotel on E. Colonial Drive just before midnight after receiving a call about a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com
3 dead, 2 hurt following multi-car crash on SR-44 in Volusia County, troopers say
DELAND, Fla. - Three people died following a car crash involving four vehicles in Deland that happened early Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said. Around 2:20 a.m., a Gray Toyota Tacoma traveling westbound on SR 44 collided with the front of a Black Infinity Q50, causing the Tacoma to rotate clockwise while the Infinity traveled to the center of the median.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman killed after getting trapped under ATV: FHP
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman was killed while riding in an ATV near Orlando North Airpark early Sunday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a woman and three others were riding ATVs in a wooded area off of Duda Road near the Orlando North Airpark around 4:30 a.m.
WESH
Convicted armed robber in Sanford fighting for prison release
SANFORD, Fla. — A man convicted in a home invasion and armed robbery in Sanford nearly two decades ago is hoping a new investigative report will persuade a Seminole County judge to order a new hearing or new trial in the case or simply vacate the man's sentence. A status hearing to discuss the findings in the report is set for Friday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Paola Miranda-Rosa: Family of Florida woman missing for a year fear she may have been trafficked
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The family of a missing Osceola County woman hopes a new mobile billboard may help them get answers in their desperate search. Paola Miranda-Rosa has been missing for about a year. The 31-year-old disappeared on Dec. 17, 2021 just before Christmas. Investigators said a video and...
WESH
FHP: 3 killed, 2 hurt in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County. Troopers were called to SR-44 at New York Ave East around 2:3o a.m. Sunday. They received reports of three deaths and two trauma alerts. There's no word on what caused this crash. Stay with...
fox35orlando.com
Store owner searching for teens caught stealing on camera, but doesn't want them arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the third time now, the owner of a small business in Orlando says a group of teens has come in to steal products. Security footage shows one of the teens hopping over the counter to grab items off the wall before running off. Another incident caught...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after alleged altercation over dissatisfaction over quality of Craig’s List furniture
A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation over his dissatisfaction over the quality of furniture purchased through Craig’s List. Raymond Belden, 56, of 5898 McCranie Terrace in the Village of Cason Hammock was unhappy with the quality of furniture delivered to his home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Belden was so upset he seized the dolly that had been used to haul the furniture into his home. The person who delivered the furniture attempted to take back the dolly, but Beldlen, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, grabbed her arms and pushed her back. A witness verified the woman’s account of what had transpired.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County middle school girl arrested for bringing loaded gun to school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Greenwood Lakes Middle School student was arrested for reportedly bringing a loaded gun to school on Friday, deputies said. Around 4 p.m., deputies said they responded to the school on reports of a student with a firearm on campus. Deputies said they watched the school...
villages-news.com
72-year-old Villager arrested after unwanted return to City Fire
A 72-year-old Villager was arrested after making an unwanted return to City Fire. James Joseph Hagan of the Village of Duval went into the restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Kentucky native had been banned from City Fire on Nov. 25 after getting into a verbal dispute with the restaurant’s management and staff.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 52-year-old woman dies in fiery crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 52-year-old woman died after crashing through several fences and her car caught on fire, Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the woman, from Leesburg, was driving eastbound on County Road 42 just after 3 a.m. on Saturday. They said she drove off the north side of the road and struck four fences.
villages-news.com
Ex-employee at World of Beer accused of keying vehicle of her former boss
An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, is facing a felony charge of criminal mischief following the incident which took place Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square.
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County Animal Services sues Sanford dog owner who wants 38 dogs back
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County is taking legal action after seizing 39 dogs from a Sanford home. One of the dogs died shortly after being recovered. Animal Services called the conditions of that home the worst they had ever seen. The dog owner Brandon Blake, 40, who is facing...
fox35orlando.com
FHP defends death investigation of high school quarterback after parents' complaints
ORLANDO, Fla - Florida Highway Patrol said its troopers are continuing to investigate the death of Nick Miner, an 18-year-old star quarterback at East River High School who was struck on the side of the road while helping a friend, despite concerns from Miner's parents about a lack of communication on that investigation.
fox35orlando.com
Vape shop owner says teen jumped counter during robbery
For the third time now, the owner of Fast Eddie's Smoke Shop in Orlando says a group of teens has come in to steal products. Security footage shows one of the teens hopping over the counter to grab items off the wall before running off.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 54-year-old Orlando man killed after SUV hits electric scooter he was riding
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 54-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV while riding his electric scooter in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened Wednesday night on Dean Road south of River Pines Court. According to a press release from FHP, the driver of...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after allegedly knocking woman to floor of garage
A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation with a woman in a garage. Ronald Daniel Hoffman, 68, who lives in the Holly Hill Villas in the Village of Duval was arrested Saturday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery. A woman said the Minnesota...
