Police in Suffolk are looking for two men who are believed to be "endangered."

Ian Godbout, 42, and Rusty Wellman, 54, were last seen on Dec. 2 leaving on foot from the 2500 block of E. Washington Street around 12:30 p.m, police said in a press release. They left without needed medications.

Anyone who sees them or has information on where they might be should call Suffolk Police at 757-923-2350, option 8.