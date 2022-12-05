Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Week Ahead: Don't Let the Fed's Meeting Obscure Investing Opportunities
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to keep their eyes peeled for chances to improve their portfolios next week. “These big macro numbers and important Fed meetings are a drag – I know. They obscure the actual opportunities out there," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday...
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89." SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our...
Yellen predicts ‘much lower inflation’ by end of 2023, sees risk of recession
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday predicted a significant reduction in inflation by the end of 2023, while also noting the continued risk of a recession. “I believe by the end of next year you will see much lower inflation if there’s not … an unanticipated shock,” Yellen told Norah O’Donnell during an interview…
China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run
It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.
NBC Los Angeles
Economists Think Inflation Has Peaked. Main Street Is Preparing for More Pain
An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
NBC Los Angeles
Getaround Stock Crashes After Carsharing Company Goes Public in SPAC Deal
Carsharing company Getaround saw its share value drop by as much as 65% in its public market debut after merging with a blank-check company. That drop is not only reflective of current market conditions, but also the chilly environment for both SPACs and rideshare-related companies like Lyft and Uber. Getaround,...
NBC Los Angeles
Treasury Yields Climb After Wholesale Prices Rise Faster Than Expected
Treasury yields climbed on Friday after November's producer price index showed hotter-than-expected inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up about 10 basis points at 3.595%. The 2-year yield rose more than 3 basis points to 4.346%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.
NBC Los Angeles
UK Announces Major Overhaul of Its Financial Sector in Attempt to Spur Growth
The U.K. government on Friday announced extensive reforms to financial regulation that it says will overhaul EU laws that "choke off growth." The package of 30 measures includes a relaxation of the rule that requires banks to separate their retail operations from their investment arms. This measure — first introduced in the wake of the 2008 Financial Crisis — would not apply to retail-focused banks.
NBC Los Angeles
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
NBC Los Angeles
Democratic Lawmakers Accuse Big Oil Companies of ‘Greenwashing'
Democratic representatives Carolyn B. Maloney and Ro Khanna sent a letter on Friday to the rest of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform with the latest findings from their investigation into the fossil fuel industry's response to climate change. The committee began its investigation into what it calls a...
