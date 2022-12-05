ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday

Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Missoula Tuba Tradition Continues

Tubas are such great instruments. They can be serious, they can be funny and when a lot of them get together, they can make the holidays something special. Tonight at 7pm at the Southgate Mall the tubas will be coming together again for a "Tuba Christmas" concert. This year instead of center court the concert will be held in the Scheels concourse.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula's growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth

It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Fires Gun in a Missoula Neighborhood, Resists Arrest

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:00 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence on Miller Creek Road for reported suspicious activity. The complainant said that his neighbor had been shooting a gun outside his home earlier and was now outside screaming. The complainant was concerned for the well-being of others that lived in his neighbor's home.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Law Enforcement Arrest Woman for Having a Meth Lab

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 7, 2022, the Missoula Police Department announced that a woman has been arrested for allegedly operating a suspected clandestine methamphetamine laboratory. According to Lieutenant Sean Manraksa, 39-year-old Kerri Eversole was arrested after her landlord discovered what appeared to be a meth lab. "On...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

We Aren’t Done Yet, More Memories of Missoula Southgate Mall

Shopping for the holidays. It is that time of year. When you are shopping around Missoula there is a good possibility that you may wander into the Southgate Mall. The mall has changed a lot over the years. You would expect that with something that opened back in 1978. I wrote about a lot of the stores that I remembered when the mall opened, but it was an incomplete list. A while back I asked for help on Facebook filling in some blanks on some of the stores I have forgotten over the years. The answers brought back a flood of memories. There are probably still stores that are missing and some stores that I don't remember much about. Feel free to let us know what else we missed.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Old Is New Again In Missoula, Vinyl For the Holidays

My high school aged son asked me for a turntable and records for the holidays this year. That is all he wants. For me it was one of those "proud parent" moments. There has been a big resurgence in vinyl over the past decade, and even more recently with Covid. For an old "rocker" like me it gives me hope for a new generation.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Charged With Intent to Sell Fentanyl in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 2, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling near a casino in the 2700 block of Reserve Street. While patrolling this area, the officer observed a vehicle parked on the south end of the parking lot, with one male occupant, who appeared to be slumped over and sleeping in the driver's seat. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Holiday Events in Missoula to Feel Jolly 2022

Only a couple of days into December and I really feel Missoula is already in the holiday spirit. People in this town are friendly all the time, but there's a certain giddiness and warmth that is unique to this time of year. To make the most of this season, I go all in. I listen to Christmas music, watch Christmas movies, eat peppermint, and attend holiday events. Here are holiday events in Missoula to feel jolly:
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

