Missoula Woman Sentenced for Meth Charges in Federal Court
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A Missoula woman, 42-year-old Deva Crystal Hartsoe, was sentenced in Missoula Federal District Court on Thursday to four years in prison, after admitting to the distribution of methamphetamine in the Missoula area. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana, Jesse Laslovich, Hartsoe...
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday
Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
A Missoula Tuba Tradition Continues
Tubas are such great instruments. They can be serious, they can be funny and when a lot of them get together, they can make the holidays something special. Tonight at 7pm at the Southgate Mall the tubas will be coming together again for a "Tuba Christmas" concert. This year instead of center court the concert will be held in the Scheels concourse.
City of Missoula to Host Growth Policy Public Meeting Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On the KGVO City Talk edition of the Talk Back show on Thursday, the topic of Missoula’s growth policy, including zoning and development code was discussed, with questions from callers. First to comment was Ashley Brittner Wells, Community Engagement Specialist for Community Planning, Development...
It’s a KYSSMAS Miracle: You Help Raise Record $51,000 For Kids
If there's ever a debate about the generosity of Montanans, it could be settled quickly by showing the results from the 26th annual KYSSMAS for Kids, which broke the $50,000 threshold for the first time in history. That's the amazing news a week after the annual auction and fundraiser took...
Yowza: Missoula Sees Warmest Then Near Coldest Months Back to Back
I'm not the first guy to point out our state's weather can be crazy sometimes. In fact, there are more Montana-weather memes than there are baby-Yoda memes. Obviously, that's not true, but when we have weather like we've had lately, it can feel like it. There are memes about how...
Missoula School Gets A Special Gift Of Warmth
It is so great to see the generosity and the giving that happens during the holidays in Montana. We recently witnessed first hand the amazing generosity of Montanans helping friends and neighbors with our annual "Guerrilla Turkey Drive" and our annual "KYSSMas For Kids" fundraisers. Operation Warm. Missoula's Franklin School...
Man Fires Gun in a Missoula Neighborhood, Resists Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 11:00 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Miller Creek Road for reported suspicious activity. The complainant said that his neighbor had been shooting a gun outside his home earlier and was now outside screaming. The complainant was concerned for the well-being of others that lived in his neighbor’s home.
Missoula County Spent $1.5 Million to Help the Homeless in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent KGVO Talk Back program, one listener asked to know the exact amount of money spent in 2022 to help the homeless in Missoula City and County. KGVO News reached out to Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick, who tasked Communications Manager Allison Franz...
Extra Charges Expected In Flathead Against Man Who Wouldn’t Leave His Car
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate details of a chase and standoff that resulted in the arrest of a wanted man with several felony warrants in the Swan Valley earlier this week. Now, it appears likely the Wednesday's incident will result in additional charges against the suspect.
Missoula Man Douses Man in Bear Spray and Assaults Him
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 6, 2022, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an assisted living facility for a report of an assault. The 911 caller had stated that an employee had been bear sprayed and punched by Jaden Trenk who later left the scene in a vehicle.
Missoula Law Enforcement Arrest Woman for Having a Meth Lab
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 7, 2022, the Missoula Police Department announced that a woman has been arrested for allegedly operating a suspected clandestine methamphetamine laboratory. According to Lieutenant Sean Manraksa, 39-year-old Kerri Eversole was arrested after her landlord discovered what appeared to be a meth lab. “On...
We Aren’t Done Yet, More Memories of Missoula Southgate Mall
Shopping for the holidays. It is that time of year. When you are shopping around Missoula there is a good possibility that you may wander into the Southgate Mall. The mall has changed a lot over the years. You would expect that with something that opened back in 1978. I wrote about a lot of the stores that I remembered when the mall opened, but it was an incomplete list. A while back I asked for help on Facebook filling in some blanks on some of the stores I have forgotten over the years. The answers brought back a flood of memories. There are probably still stores that are missing and some stores that I don't remember much about. Feel free to let us know what else we missed.
Old Is New Again In Missoula, Vinyl For the Holidays
My high school aged son asked me for a turntable and records for the holidays this year. That is all he wants. For me it was one of those "proud parent" moments. There has been a big resurgence in vinyl over the past decade, and even more recently with Covid. For an old "rocker" like me it gives me hope for a new generation.
Missoula, You Won’t Lose Your Griz Card: Go Cats
The "Griz/Cat" rivalry is legendary. This rivalry goes back generations and anyone who has lived in Montana for any amount of time knows how deep it goes. I consider myself a "Griz Fan". But above that, I am a Montana fan. Montana Is My Home. Montana is my home. I...
Dolly Parton Imagination Library Celebration in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County United Way will be hosting a special celebration of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library’s 250,000th book this Saturday at the Missoula Public Library. KGVO News spoke with Jacinda Morigeau, Communication Manager with Missoula County about the event. The Program Sends Books...
Man Charged With Intent to Sell Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 2, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling near a casino in the 2700 block of Reserve Street. While patrolling this area, the officer observed a vehicle parked on the south end of the parking lot, with one male occupant, who appeared to be slumped over and sleeping in the driver’s seat. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Holiday Events in Missoula to Feel Jolly 2022
Only a couple of days into December and I really feel Missoula is already in the holiday spirit. People in this town are friendly all the time, but there's a certain giddiness and warmth that is unique to this time of year. To make the most of this season, I go all in. I listen to Christmas music, watch Christmas movies, eat peppermint, and attend holiday events. Here are holiday events in Missoula to feel jolly:
Can You Guess Which Montana Cities Made The Most ‘Sinful’ List?
I am sure that when we think about which city in the U.S. sins the most the first city that pops into people's minds would be Las Vegas. After all it's nickname is "Sin City". After that it can be anybody's game as to which cities are the most "sinful".
