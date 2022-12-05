ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman

ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
ALBANY, OR
Eugene-Springfield Fire Department receives two new ladder trucks

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
EUGENE, OR
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting to be unveiled at City Council meeting

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting to commemorate the City of Roseburg's sesquicentennial will be unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday, December 12, the city announced in a press release. The painting, called "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years", was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate will give a...
ROSEBURG, OR
Willamalane unveils latest addition, 'Arrow Park' in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday marked the grand opening of Arrow Park in Springfield, the forty-seventh park to be added to the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. This new park is the latest for Willamalane, following the addition of the Thurston Hills Natural Area. It has features for kids of...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Warming shelter to open next week in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — An overnight warming shelter is expected to be open again next week in Roseburg, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. The Roseburg Warming Center will open Monday, Dec. 12, at the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. and is expected to be open each night through Friday, Dec. 16.
ROSEBURG, OR
Heavy snowfall opens Willamette Pass Resort early

The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
EUGENE, OR
Jade Carey returns for the Oregon State gymnastics season

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team describes Saturday’s Orange and Black exhibition meet as just one small victory on the Beavers’ road to success. It’s the strongest start to a season the Beavers have had since Madi Dagen and Kiki Peterson were a freshman...
CORVALLIS, OR
Strangest Things Haunted Farm brings on the scares this holiday season

EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon volleyball takes on Louisville in Elite Eight matchup

EUGENE, Ore. — It's a place the Ducks have only been once before - in 2012: Oregon volleyball is one win away from the NCAA Final Four in Omaha. Head coach Matt Ulmer's squad survived a back-and-forth five-set battle with Nebraska Thursday - and it doesn't get any easier in the Elite Eight against Louisville.
EUGENE, OR
Beavers fighting for 10-win season

In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
CORVALLIS, OR

