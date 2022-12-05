Read full article on original website
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
Eugene-Springfield Fire Department receives two new ladder trucks
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
Albany Police looking for vehicle involved in early Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. — Albany Police are looking for a driver involved in an early morning hit-and-run that took the life of a woman. Police say just before 4:30 a.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report a person in the roadway in the 1500 block of Geary Street Southeast. When officers...
Cottage Grove post office makes changes to PO box lobby hours after reports of vandalism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The only post office in Cottage Grove has made changes to its PO box lobby hours. According to a letter posted online and on the windows of the post office, "This PO Box lobby is temporarily closed outside of normal retail business hours due to ongoing criminal activity occurring after normal business hours."
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting to be unveiled at City Council meeting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting to commemorate the City of Roseburg's sesquicentennial will be unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday, December 12, the city announced in a press release. The painting, called "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years", was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate will give a...
Willamalane unveils latest addition, 'Arrow Park' in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday marked the grand opening of Arrow Park in Springfield, the forty-seventh park to be added to the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. This new park is the latest for Willamalane, following the addition of the Thurston Hills Natural Area. It has features for kids of...
Local teams compete in FIRST LEGO League Challenge at Thurston High
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Thurston High School hosted an event Saturday for local LEGO Robotics. The FIRST LEGO League Challenge Tournament kicked off with area teams competing to see whose robot can complete a set of tasks. Most of the teams come from schools, but some of them, such as...
Warming shelter to open next week in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An overnight warming shelter is expected to be open again next week in Roseburg, the City of Roseburg said in a news release. The Roseburg Warming Center will open Monday, Dec. 12, at the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. and is expected to be open each night through Friday, Dec. 16.
Heavy snowfall opens Willamette Pass Resort early
The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
Will Richardson becomes first Oregon men's player to record triple-double since 2002
EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday, the Oregon men’s basketball team improved to 5-5 with a 78-65 win over Nevada. Guard Will Richardson finished with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, becoming the first Oregon men’s player to record a triple-double since Luke Jackson in 2002. "It's...
Oregon women's basketball preps for rivalry vs. Oregon State on Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team hosts Oregon state on Sunday in the first Pac-12 game of the season for both schools. On the Ducks’ side, head coach Kelly Graves is going to want to play a fast game on Sunday given the Beavers size advantage over Oregon.
St. Nick appears at annual Pancake Breakfast with Eugene Downtown Lions Club
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Downtown Lions Club brought St. Nick down to Eugene. "It was a great time; I certainly enjoyed myself. Coming all the way here from the North Pole, it was definitely worth the trip," says Santa Claus. The event was the 13th Annual Pancake Breakfast...
Jade Carey returns for the Oregon State gymnastics season
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team describes Saturday’s Orange and Black exhibition meet as just one small victory on the Beavers’ road to success. It’s the strongest start to a season the Beavers have had since Madi Dagen and Kiki Peterson were a freshman...
Strangest Things Haunted Farm brings on the scares this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
Oregon volleyball takes on Louisville in Elite Eight matchup
EUGENE, Ore. — It's a place the Ducks have only been once before - in 2012: Oregon volleyball is one win away from the NCAA Final Four in Omaha. Head coach Matt Ulmer's squad survived a back-and-forth five-set battle with Nebraska Thursday - and it doesn't get any easier in the Elite Eight against Louisville.
Beavers fighting for 10-win season
In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
'We had a chance to win that match': Oregon volleyball eliminated in Elite 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Saturday, Oregon volleyball fell to Louisville in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. In front of nearly 9,000 of their home fans, the Cardinals beat the Ducks in five sets. The Ducks led 14-9 at one point in the first set, but six service errors...
