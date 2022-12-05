Read full article on original website
Related
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF/EGF home sales…Alerus renovations & food waste
Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts will fall this year for the first time in over a decade, with another pullback projected in 2023. Housing experts predict homebuilding will begin to rebound in 2024, but that’s contingent on mortgage rates easing back from current levels.
KNOX News Radio
EGF man charged after firing at squirrels, striking neighbor’s home
An East Grand Forks man has been charged with two weapons-related offenses for allegedly firing a .22-caliber rifle in city limits and striking a neighboring home. According to Polk County District Court documents, 76-year-old Michael Powers admitted that he fired the rifle that hit the nearby home six times – including a child’s bedroom window – on Dec. 4th.
Comments / 0