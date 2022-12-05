Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts will fall this year for the first time in over a decade, with another pullback projected in 2023. Housing experts predict homebuilding will begin to rebound in 2024, but that’s contingent on mortgage rates easing back from current levels.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO