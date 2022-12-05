ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

MLGW: Employee killed by ‘electrical contact’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has released new details about the death of an employee. MLGW says troubleshooter Michael Stewart was killed after an “electrical contact” Friday morning. Stewart was killed while working in the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. […]
WREG

Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
WREG

One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
localmemphis.com

Dealing with potholes? Send in the location to get them fixed

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lately, rain in Memphis has impacted how deep potholes can seem to be from the driver’s seat, but residents can help fix this issue. Whether a pothole is on a particular street or the highway determines to what organization it should be reported. The City of Memphis Public Works fills many potholes within the city limits, but all state roads along with highways are filled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
darkhorsepressnow.com

Mississippi Man Identified After Shot And Killed By Memphis Police

According to WLBT, a man from Mississippi was shot and killed by Memphis police. The shooting happened Monday night off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village in Memphis. The man was identified as James West Junior from Tate County town of Sarah. According to police, an officer was...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cases from “tripledemic” filling up Mid-South emergency rooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All around the Mid-South, emergency rooms are filling up. Health experts say it’s the result of a “tipledemic” as flu, RSV and COVID cases all rise. “We are starting to see our pre-pandemic and during pandemic volumes of patients come in through our emergency departments,” said Methodist North Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Latonya Washington.
WREG

MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
WREG

Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
localmemphis.com

Police: 1 dead, power lines down after crash near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a car hit a utility pole and overturned Wednesday night near the Memphis airport, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard. The person died at the scene.
WREG

Trio wanted for multiple felonies in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a shooting in North Memphis. Police are searching for Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Carderrious Craft. Warrants have been issued with multiple felonies after MPD said they fire shots at a vehicle on Pope Street and Chelsea Ave. Fortunately, no one was hurt in […]
