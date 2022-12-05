Read full article on original website
MLGW: Employee killed by ‘electrical contact’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has released new details about the death of an employee. MLGW says troubleshooter Michael Stewart was killed after an “electrical contact” Friday morning. Stewart was killed while working in the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. […]
Man injured following shooting in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in East Memphis on Saturday. Police said it happened on the 3600 Block of Wilshire Road around 8:43 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds, MPD said. Police said...
Man injured after shooting in Orange Mound, MPD says
The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man injured in Orange Mound on Sunday. Police said it happened at 12:40 a.m., in the 700 Block of Baltimore Street. MPD said officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical...
1 in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis. Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.
Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.
Multiple pedestrian deaths prompt update on Memphis streetlight infrastructure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In July, the city of Memphis had plans to upgrade the streetlights in neighborhoods, citing that construction was expected to begin in Fall 2022 and reach completion by Fall 2023. Given the recent number of pedestrian crashes and even deaths in December, some in the city...
Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
Man dead, woman injured following shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, TN. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured in Frayser. Police said it happened in the 1800 Block of Dessa Drive at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday. When police arrived they saw two people with gunshot wounds,...
One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
Dealing with potholes? Send in the location to get them fixed
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lately, rain in Memphis has impacted how deep potholes can seem to be from the driver’s seat, but residents can help fix this issue. Whether a pothole is on a particular street or the highway determines to what organization it should be reported. The City of Memphis Public Works fills many potholes within the city limits, but all state roads along with highways are filled by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Mississippi Man Identified After Shot And Killed By Memphis Police
According to WLBT, a man from Mississippi was shot and killed by Memphis police. The shooting happened Monday night off Winchester Road and Lamar Avenue in Parkway Village in Memphis. The man was identified as James West Junior from Tate County town of Sarah. According to police, an officer was...
Cases from “tripledemic” filling up Mid-South emergency rooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All around the Mid-South, emergency rooms are filling up. Health experts say it’s the result of a “tipledemic” as flu, RSV and COVID cases all rise. “We are starting to see our pre-pandemic and during pandemic volumes of patients come in through our emergency departments,” said Methodist North Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Latonya Washington.
'A path forward for those displaced families' | Mayor Lee Harris shares more on MSCS' new high school in ‘3G’ transfer deal to Germantown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County plans to give Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $72 million to build a new high school in the Cordova area. This settles negotiations between MSCS, the county, and the city of Germantown. But a lot of parents worry the plan is short on details.
New details emerge in the Germantown schools debate
The Shelby County government could fund $77.5 million toward the new Cordova High school. Meanwhile, GHS could be sold by MSCS with help from Germantown.
MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
Family speaks out after man shot and killed at Midtown apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday night, we told you about a program called the ‘auxiliary probation service,’ which allows volunteer probation officers to supervise juvenile criminals. The Shelby County Crime Commission said it’s a program that’s been in place since 1965, but in just 2022 alone, we’re on...
Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
Police: 1 dead, power lines down after crash near Memphis airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a car hit a utility pole and overturned Wednesday night near the Memphis airport, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said the crash happened just after 8 p.m. at Winchester Road and Airways Boulevard. The person died at the scene.
Trio wanted for multiple felonies in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a shooting in North Memphis. Police are searching for Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Carderrious Craft. Warrants have been issued with multiple felonies after MPD said they fire shots at a vehicle on Pope Street and Chelsea Ave. Fortunately, no one was hurt in […]
Man fed up with slow police response after car break-in, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is calling on the city to make changes after it took two and a half hours for police to respond when his car was broken into, and a woman’s car was stolen at a neighborhood Kroger on Tuesday. Herbert Phillips said he went into the store at the intersection of […]
