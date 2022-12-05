It has been a bit of a cooler day, but not too bad, with temperatures reaching the 40s for many this afternoon. However, there is a weather system working in from the West that looks to bring some rain and snow later tonight and into the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of our counties along the Illinois and Wisconsin border. This advisory goes from early overnight tonight through tomorrow afternoon, with exact times depending on where you are located. The main concern with this system is the slushy accumulation along with a slight chance for a glaze of ice.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO