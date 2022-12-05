Read full article on original website
Related
MyStateline.com
Slushy snow accumulations possible by early morning
It has been a bit of a cooler day, but not too bad, with temperatures reaching the 40s for many this afternoon. However, there is a weather system working in from the West that looks to bring some rain and snow later tonight and into the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of our counties along the Illinois and Wisconsin border. This advisory goes from early overnight tonight through tomorrow afternoon, with exact times depending on where you are located. The main concern with this system is the slushy accumulation along with a slight chance for a glaze of ice.
MyStateline.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued, Slushy Morning Commute Ahead
Earlier this morning, a winter weather advisory went into effect for our counties hugging the Illinois-Wisconsin border. For those north of the border, that will be in place until 6PM. For our northern Illinois counties, we can expect this advisory to expire around 1PM. As we’ve been hinting at the...
MyStateline.com
Foggy and misty tonight, but mostly dry tomorrow
It was a gloomy day outside today with plenty of clouds and even some light drizzle coming down at times. It was also a pretty foggy afternoon and that continues to be the case into the evening tonight. Our Skytrack cameras across the area are showing some pretty foggy conditions with visibilities dropping below 5 miles and some spots below 1 mile of visibility.
Comments / 0