TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Care & Control is hosting their third annual Presents for Pups and are asking for donations from the community. LC4 says you can help make a homeless dog’s holiday season a little merrier by creating a care package of dog friendly items and dropping it off at LC4 on Dec. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You will also get to choose the dog that receives your donation.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO