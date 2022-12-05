Read full article on original website
Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
Holiday lights seen from new heights at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone likes climbing trees - whether it’s the height factor, or that trees are notoriously good at ripping people’s clothes – it’s just not for everyone. But some people love it – the higher the tree the better. With that...
Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years
Doyle Welding Inc. has been in the Lyons community for 85 years. On Saturday, the village honored the business as grand marshals in its Christmas parade.
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
Two-vehicle accident at Decatur & Airport knocks out power
A two-vehicle accident left some Toledo residents in the dark early Saturday morning. According to Toledo Police, a white car heading east on Airport Highway struck a pole near Decatur Street at a high rate of speed, and spun out. After coming to a rest in the middle of the road, a black truck coming west crashed into the white car. Both drivers came out with scrapes and bruises.
Things to Do in Sandusky, Ohio
Sandusky, Ohio, is home to Cedar Point, one of the top amusement parks in the country. In addition, the city offers many options year-round, from outdoor recreation and cultural events to indoor activities and arts. There is no shortage of things to do in Sandusky, Ohio, from volleyball tournaments to classic wooden roller coasters.
5K memorial held for Ben and Max Morrissey
Runners and walkers begin a 5K held Sunday Dec. 4 at Starr Elementary School, Oregon. The event was organized as a benefit by the friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers who perished in the refinery fire. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Morrissey Children's Trust. Over 500 people signed up for the race. (Press photo by Ken Grosjean)
Hittin’ The Town at a major Detroit exhibition with Toledo ties
The cloudiest week of the year continues, though at least we've turned down the wind machine for the weekend. Dan Smith explains.
Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries, Toledo police said. It happened at 11 p.m. Friday on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Toledo man was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.
East Toledo homicide makes 2022 second deadliest year ever
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man found shot on the 400 block of Platt St. Thursday evening later died at the hospital, becoming the 62nd homicide victim of 2022 in Toledo. The victim was identified as Stephon Graves, 49. Police say they found him suffering from a gun shot wound outside of his residence at 8:25 p.m.
LC4 seeking donations for third annual Presents for Pups
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Care & Control is hosting their third annual Presents for Pups and are asking for donations from the community. LC4 says you can help make a homeless dog’s holiday season a little merrier by creating a care package of dog friendly items and dropping it off at LC4 on Dec. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You will also get to choose the dog that receives your donation.
Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
Upper Sandusky display continues to spread Christmas cheer 26 years later
Drive through holiday light displays are popping up all over Ohio. They are a great way to get us into the Christmas spirit with donations going to various organizations and charities. One display in Upper Sandusky has been around for 26 years. It started with the dream of one woman...
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
