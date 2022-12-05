Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Governor Mark Gordon signs proclamation recognizing Wyoming Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed Saturday, Dec. 10 as Wyoming Day, commemorating the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage — their inherent right to vote and hold public office. In 1869, Territorial Governor...
capcity.news
Local historian to speak on women’s suffrage
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Saturday, a local historian will speak at the Laramie County Library to commemorate the anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. Kylie McCormick, a historian from Casper, will discuss how the state made history in 1869 as the first U.S. territory to give women the right to vote, 51 years before the nation passed the 19th Amendment.
