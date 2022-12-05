CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Saturday, a local historian will speak at the Laramie County Library to commemorate the anniversary of women’s suffrage in Wyoming. Kylie McCormick, a historian from Casper, will discuss how the state made history in 1869 as the first U.S. territory to give women the right to vote, 51 years before the nation passed the 19th Amendment.

