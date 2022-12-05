Read full article on original website
Recounts requested in two Contra Costa county elections
CONTRA COSTA - A whole month after election day, it seems as though Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes in Richmond on Tuesday.California law allows any voter to request a recount....
pioneerpublishers.com
Weapons station stance knocks McGallian from Concord council
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — It took one word to possibly torpedo the city’s plans for the development of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station (CNWS). When voters heard that word leading up to the Nov. 8 election, it changed everything. For the first time in 30 years, an incumbent City Council member lost his seat by a word with powerful connotations.
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
sanjoseinside.com
Split SJ City Council Votes to Appoint Two New Members, Rejecting Public Pleas for Special Election
The San Jose City Council voted 7-4 to appoint two new members to two-year terms to fill District 8 and District 10 vacancies. "It is unprecedented and I think it brings shame to our city, " said Mayor Sam Liccardo after the 11:30pm vote. Liccardo had joined Mayor-elect Matt Mahan...
ksro.com
Interim City Manager for Sonoma Being Terminated
The interim city manager for Sonoma is being fired. Sue Casey was given notice last week by the city council and will be placed on paid administrative leave for the next 30 days. At least four special meetings were held by the council within the past couple of months evaluating Casey’s performance. A public reason for her termination was not given. The Sonoma City Council is expected to hire Mark Linder, the former city manager of Windsor this week as Casey’s replacement. Casey was Sonoma’s third city manager since the end of 2020. She acted as interim city manager since May of this year.
SFist
Preston Calls for Hearing Into Supportive Housing Evictions Involving Formerly Homeless People
SF Supervisor Dean Preston, who worked as an eviction defense attorney before he was elected to the Board of Supervisors, is putting that hat back on and calling for a hearing into the numbers and process of evictions involving formerly homeless people in city-funded supportive housing. As it wades further...
Oakland North
‘Voters have decided it’s time to try something different’: Pamela Price’s election signals reform in district attorney’s office
When Pamela Price takes office next month, she is expected to usher in an era of change and reform in Alameda County, where retiring district attorney Nancy O’Malley held the post for 13 years. The election was historic even before a winner emerged, as both candidates were African American,...
sfstandard.com
Protests Erupt Over City College Moving English Classes for Immigrants
Plans to relocate some English classes for immigrants in San Francisco have sparked protests by students who say the longer commute would make class harder to attend—and that could hurt enrollment. Immigrants flock to the English as a Second Language program at City College of San Francisco, which offers...
Convicted Santa Clara County sheriff keeps retirement benefits
The former Santa Clara County sheriff is still eligible to receive her retirement benefits, despite being convicted of several felony-equivalent charges in a civil trial last month. Some local leaders say she doesn’t deserve it. Last month, a civil jury found Sheriff Laurie Smith guilty of six counts of...
NBC Bay Area
Encampment at Sunnyvale Park Cleared Out
Crews cleared out an encampment Tuesday at a Sunnyvale park after the city gave a seven-day warning. Advocates are now wondering what will happen to the unhoused people who were living at the encampment, especially as more cold and rainy weather is expected to hit the Bay Area. Neighbors, for...
sfstandard.com
God’s Plan: New California Housing Law Could Unlock 40K Acres for Homes
A new state bill could make it easier to build affordable housing on church or nonprofit college land. The law could unlock nearly 40,000 acres of land across the state for new housing, according to a report on a previous version of the law. In San Francisco, around 98 acres...
indybay.org
TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse
TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?). Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene...
SFGate
Nearly 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School hold 'sickout'
An estimated 99 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School held a one-day "sickout" on Wednesday in protest of San Francisco Unified School District's ongoing EMPowerSF payroll system debacle. The sickout is the latest such labor action by SFUSD employees, coming a month after more than 100 teachers at three...
sfstandard.com
Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint
San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
sonomacountygazette.com
Climate action moving forward in Healdsburg
Earthly chaos is hardly a reason to celebrate, but taking responsible local action to lessen the environmental pollutants we generate is. Here are some reasons for hope. Healdsburg Climate Action is an ever-expanding activist group, formed in April around a shared concern for the climate emergency. The group’s mission is to both inspire community and support city leadership to reduce GHG’s, adapt to a changing climate, improve water security, increase sustainability, reduce wildfire exposure and improve the quality of life for all residents.
sfrichmondreview.com
Major Plans Being Developed for Redesigning Lake Merced Blvd.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is in the final stages of putting together a plan to make Lake Merced Boulevard safer, but at the expense of 190 parking spaces. The Lake Merced Quick-Build Project proposes “roadway reallocation” on segments of Lake Merced Boulevard, from Skyline Boulevard to John...
Redwood City rapist convicted in San Mateo court
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) -- After three hours of jury deliberation, a Redwood City man has been convicted on all counts for violent sexual assaults that took place in 2020, according to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.
12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
indybay.org
Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth Get Their Hateful Banners Snatched Away in Oakland
[Photo: trans-rights activists snatch two banners from TERFs at the Lake Merritt amphitheater in Oakland.]. What's the biggest issue facing cis-gendered women today? Equal pay? Domestic abuse? Patriarchy? Theocratic dogma? Fascism? If you guessed any of those, you guessed wrong, according to Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth, who are literally obsessed with punching down to some of the most marginalized folks on the planet. The clear threat to cis women, they'd have you believe, is trans women. While they wave their hands around and point to outliers like Dana Rivers, it's the mere existence of any and all trans women that actually bothers them.
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
