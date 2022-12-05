The interim city manager for Sonoma is being fired. Sue Casey was given notice last week by the city council and will be placed on paid administrative leave for the next 30 days. At least four special meetings were held by the council within the past couple of months evaluating Casey’s performance. A public reason for her termination was not given. The Sonoma City Council is expected to hire Mark Linder, the former city manager of Windsor this week as Casey’s replacement. Casey was Sonoma’s third city manager since the end of 2020. She acted as interim city manager since May of this year.

SONOMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO