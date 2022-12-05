ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, CA

CBS San Francisco

Recounts requested in two Contra Costa county elections

CONTRA COSTA - A whole month after election day, it seems as though Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes in Richmond on Tuesday.California law allows any voter to request a recount....
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Weapons station stance knocks McGallian from Concord council

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — It took one word to possibly torpedo the city’s plans for the development of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station (CNWS). When voters heard that word leading up to the Nov. 8 election, it changed everything. For the first time in 30 years, an incumbent City Council member lost his seat by a word with powerful connotations.
CONCORD, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Interim City Manager for Sonoma Being Terminated

The interim city manager for Sonoma is being fired. Sue Casey was given notice last week by the city council and will be placed on paid administrative leave for the next 30 days. At least four special meetings were held by the council within the past couple of months evaluating Casey’s performance. A public reason for her termination was not given. The Sonoma City Council is expected to hire Mark Linder, the former city manager of Windsor this week as Casey’s replacement. Casey was Sonoma’s third city manager since the end of 2020. She acted as interim city manager since May of this year.
SONOMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Encampment at Sunnyvale Park Cleared Out

Crews cleared out an encampment Tuesday at a Sunnyvale park after the city gave a seven-day warning. Advocates are now wondering what will happen to the unhoused people who were living at the encampment, especially as more cold and rainy weather is expected to hit the Bay Area. Neighbors, for...
SUNNYVALE, CA
indybay.org

TERFs Have Problems at Oakland Courthouse

TERF stands for Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist. In spite of the lefty sounding verbiage they are Right Wing haters of gender diversity and have links to far-right Republicans (is there any other kind?). Their issue du jour is "men" in women's prisons. They held a Monday demonstration at Oakland's Rene...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Climate action moving forward in Healdsburg

Earthly chaos is hardly a reason to celebrate, but taking responsible local action to lessen the environmental pollutants we generate is. Here are some reasons for hope. Healdsburg Climate Action is an ever-expanding activist group, formed in April around a shared concern for the climate emergency. The group’s mission is to both inspire community and support city leadership to reduce GHG’s, adapt to a changing climate, improve water security, increase sustainability, reduce wildfire exposure and improve the quality of life for all residents.
HEALDSBURG, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Major Plans Being Developed for Redesigning Lake Merced Blvd.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) is in the final stages of putting together a plan to make Lake Merced Boulevard safer, but at the expense of 190 parking spaces. The Lake Merced Quick-Build Project proposes “roadway reallocation” on segments of Lake Merced Boulevard, from Skyline Boulevard to John...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Transphobes Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth Get Their Hateful Banners Snatched Away in Oakland

[Photo: trans-rights activists snatch two banners from TERFs at the Lake Merritt amphitheater in Oakland.]. What's the biggest issue facing cis-gendered women today? Equal pay? Domestic abuse? Patriarchy? Theocratic dogma? Fascism? If you guessed any of those, you guessed wrong, according to Kara Dansky and Lierre Kieth, who are literally obsessed with punching down to some of the most marginalized folks on the planet. The clear threat to cis women, they'd have you believe, is trans women. While they wave their hands around and point to outliers like Dana Rivers, it's the mere existence of any and all trans women that actually bothers them.
OAKLAND, CA

