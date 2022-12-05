ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after person stabbed in Dorchester

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 6 days ago
BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred less than half a mile from the scene of a double shooting Monday night.

It is unknown if the two scenes are connected.

Boston Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing on Kingsdale Street in Dorchester just before 5:30 p.m.

On arrival, officers found a victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to officials.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

