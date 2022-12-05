Police investigating after person stabbed in Dorchester
BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred less than half a mile from the scene of a double shooting Monday night.
It is unknown if the two scenes are connected.
Boston Police say they responded to a report of a stabbing on Kingsdale Street in Dorchester just before 5:30 p.m.
On arrival, officers found a victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to officials.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
