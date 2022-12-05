NEW - The holidays can be a hard time for those who have lost loved ones, especially for families whose husbands and fathers were killed in the line of duty. It’s why the NYC Police Benevolent Association continued its tradition Saturday, hosting the Annual Widows’ & Children’s Holiday Party at Russo’s on the Bay in Queens, where the families of fallen NYPD officers can feast, have fun and comfort each other during the holiday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO