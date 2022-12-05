Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
NYC crime: Queens shooting leaves 3 injured
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a triple shooting in Queens on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on 94th Street in Jackson Heights. Three men were injured. A 24-year-old and a 55-year-old both suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, while a 24-year-old was shot in the hip.
fox5ny.com
Victim stabbed multiple times during Queens attempted robbery
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Friday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident. Police say the victim parked his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 194 Street and 75 Avenue...
fox5ny.com
Armed robber steals $6,000 from Brooklyn grocery store
NEW YORK - An armed robber stole $6,000 in cash from a Brooklyn grocery store Friday after threatening to shoot, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the suspect entered the grocery store located at 1152 Coney Island Ave. around 1:06 p.m., approached the counter, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
fox5ny.com
WATCH: NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto Brooklyn subway tracks
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department released dramatic bodycam video showing officers racing across a Brooklyn subway platform to rescue a man who accidentally fell onto the tracks. Officers were alerted Saturday morning that someone fell onto the tracks. They then jumped to the track area and...
fox5ny.com
Woman found dead after being stabbed in the neck in Harlem: NYPD
NEW YORK - A woman has died after being stabbed in the neck inside an apartment in Harlem on Sunday, the NYPD said. According to authorities, police received a 9-1-1 call at 5:40 p.m. about a woman who had been stabbed inside an apartment building on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.
fox5ny.com
Man arrested for baseball bat attack on NYC sidewalk quickly released on bail
NEW YORK - A man caught on camera brutally attacking a man with a baseball bat in Upper Manhattan is back on the streets after posting $7,500 bail less than a day after his arrest. "$7,500 cash bail is really low, he can get that like that," snapped John Jay...
fox5ny.com
Woman tased, robbed Uber driver in Greenwich Village: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a woman they say tasted and robbed a Uber driver in Manhattan last month. According to authorities, on November 13, at around 1:30 a.m., a 55-year-old Uber driver picked up the unknown female suspect at 102nd Street and 1st Avenue in East Harlem.
fox5ny.com
NYC PBA honors families of officers killed in the line of duty
NEW - The holidays can be a hard time for those who have lost loved ones, especially for families whose husbands and fathers were killed in the line of duty. It’s why the NYC Police Benevolent Association continued its tradition Saturday, hosting the Annual Widows’ & Children’s Holiday Party at Russo’s on the Bay in Queens, where the families of fallen NYPD officers can feast, have fun and comfort each other during the holiday.
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman attacked while walking in Manhattan
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say attacked an elderly woman on a Manhattan sidewalk. They released photos of the man they are looking for on Saturday. Police say the 71-year-old woman was walking in front of 485 7th Ave. Tuesday,...
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
fox5ny.com
3 teens charged with gang assault in connection to Queens double stabbing
NEW YORK - Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a double stabbing that left a 20-year-old man dead and another wounded Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the teens, all males ages 13, 15 and 17, are charged with...
fox5ny.com
Crime realities vs. perception - [STREET SOLDIERS]
Everywhere we go, it seems like people want to talk about the crime and quality of life in New York City. But are perceptions about rising crime the real story?
fox5ny.com
Lincoln Tunnel no longer accepting cash tolls
NEW YORK - Cash tolls are now a thing of the past for drivers using the Lincoln Tunnel. Beginning Sunday, the tunnel, which connects New Jersey with Midtown Manhattan, no longer accepts cash toll payments. The tunnel is the sixth and final one of the Port Authority's crossings to make...
fox5ny.com
Pair accused of using child to shoplift $3.5K in goods from Walmart
NEW YORK - Police in New York have arrested two people accused of using a child to shoplift. State troopers were called to the Walmart on E. Main St. in Mohegan Lake on Nov.21, 2022. The call came in around 10:40 p.m. claiming that a large shoplifting attempt was underway.
fox5ny.com
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
NEW YORK - Talk about an adventure for one New York City pet!. A dog named Bear escaped from his owner last Saturday while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam a mile across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later. Bear,...
fox5ny.com
Pickleball ban at West Village playground pits parents, players against each other
NEW YORK - Parents are clashing with pickleball players at one West Village park where the breakout game has been banned. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, but as it continues to grow, so do the turf battles over spaces allocated for it to be played, due to complaints that the game's courts are taking up too much space.
fox5ny.com
Could the NYC area see snow this weekend?
Here comes the snow! Certain models are suggesting parts of the New York City area could see up to 3 inches of snow this weekend.
fox5ny.com
Winter weather advisory in effect for certain parts of tri-state area
NEW YORK - Parts of New York and Connecticut are under a winter weather advisory and could see the first snowfall of the season. According to the National Weather service, light accumulating snowfall will hit interior parts of northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and interior southern Connecticut, with the potential for a coating of snow in some locations near New York City and coastal Connecticut.
fox5ny.com
When will relief come for high NYC apartment prices?
NEW YORK - Bad news for renters in New York City. While demand for new apartments seems to be going down, prices are still way up and increasing, especially in Manhattan. Apartment leases are up 2% in November compared to October, and up significantly more over this time last year. Realtors don't expect the rents in Manhattan to go down until inflation goes down.
