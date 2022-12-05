ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

fox5ny.com

NYC crime: Queens shooting leaves 3 injured

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a triple shooting in Queens on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on 94th Street in Jackson Heights. Three men were injured. A 24-year-old and a 55-year-old both suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, while a 24-year-old was shot in the hip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Victim stabbed multiple times during Queens attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Friday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident. Police say the victim parked his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 194 Street and 75 Avenue...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Armed robber steals $6,000 from Brooklyn grocery store

NEW YORK - An armed robber stole $6,000 in cash from a Brooklyn grocery store Friday after threatening to shoot, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the suspect entered the grocery store located at 1152 Coney Island Ave. around 1:06 p.m., approached the counter, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

WATCH: NYPD officers rescue man who fell onto Brooklyn subway tracks

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department released dramatic bodycam video showing officers racing across a Brooklyn subway platform to rescue a man who accidentally fell onto the tracks. Officers were alerted Saturday morning that someone fell onto the tracks. They then jumped to the track area and...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman found dead after being stabbed in the neck in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK - A woman has died after being stabbed in the neck inside an apartment in Harlem on Sunday, the NYPD said. According to authorities, police received a 9-1-1 call at 5:40 p.m. about a woman who had been stabbed inside an apartment building on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman tased, robbed Uber driver in Greenwich Village: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a woman they say tasted and robbed a Uber driver in Manhattan last month. According to authorities, on November 13, at around 1:30 a.m., a 55-year-old Uber driver picked up the unknown female suspect at 102nd Street and 1st Avenue in East Harlem.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC PBA honors families of officers killed in the line of duty

NEW - The holidays can be a hard time for those who have lost loved ones, especially for families whose husbands and fathers were killed in the line of duty. It’s why the NYC Police Benevolent Association continued its tradition Saturday, hosting the Annual Widows’ & Children’s Holiday Party at Russo’s on the Bay in Queens, where the families of fallen NYPD officers can feast, have fun and comfort each other during the holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly woman attacked while walking in Manhattan

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say attacked an elderly woman on a Manhattan sidewalk. They released photos of the man they are looking for on Saturday. Police say the 71-year-old woman was walking in front of 485 7th Ave. Tuesday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Lincoln Tunnel no longer accepting cash tolls

NEW YORK - Cash tolls are now a thing of the past for drivers using the Lincoln Tunnel. Beginning Sunday, the tunnel, which connects New Jersey with Midtown Manhattan, no longer accepts cash toll payments. The tunnel is the sixth and final one of the Port Authority's crossings to make...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Pickleball ban at West Village playground pits parents, players against each other

NEW YORK - Parents are clashing with pickleball players at one West Village park where the breakout game has been banned. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation, but as it continues to grow, so do the turf battles over spaces allocated for it to be played, due to complaints that the game's courts are taking up too much space.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Winter weather advisory in effect for certain parts of tri-state area

NEW YORK - Parts of New York and Connecticut are under a winter weather advisory and could see the first snowfall of the season. According to the National Weather service, light accumulating snowfall will hit interior parts of northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and interior southern Connecticut, with the potential for a coating of snow in some locations near New York City and coastal Connecticut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

When will relief come for high NYC apartment prices?

NEW YORK - Bad news for renters in New York City. While demand for new apartments seems to be going down, prices are still way up and increasing, especially in Manhattan. Apartment leases are up 2% in November compared to October, and up significantly more over this time last year. Realtors don't expect the rents in Manhattan to go down until inflation goes down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

