Area crashes leave a ND driver dead
— — — The NDHP has identified a 51-year old driver who slammed into a pair of concrete pillars on I-94 in Fargo on Friday as Robby Njos of Moorhead (MN). The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. south of the Red River walk bridge. Njos was transported to Sanford Hospital with serious injuries.
NDUS looking to tweak Governor Burgum’s budget plan
North Dakota higher ed leaders say they are generally pleased with the governor’s proposed budget for the 2023-25 biennium with one exception…salaries. Burgum has outlined pay hikes of 6% in the first year of the budget and 4% in year two. During an NDUS Board meeting this week...
Truck fire slows travel on I-94
The west bound lanes of I-94 near West Fargo were closed for about 30 minutes this morning (Friday) due to a vehicle fire. The North Dakota Patrol says a semi driver noticed his lights and electrical stopped working around 5:20 a.m. As the driver pulled to the shoulder of the road smoke began pouring from the engine compartment.
